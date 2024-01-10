[Latest] Global Commercial Roofing Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.4 Billion by 2032 at a 6.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Commercial Roofing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Single-Ply Membrane Roofing, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Polyvinyl Chloride), By Roof Type (Low Sloped Roofs, Flat Roofs, Pitched Roofs), By End-Users (Hospitals & Healthcare, Educational Institutes, Hotels & Restaurants, Banks & Financial Institutions, Airports, Hyper & Super Market, Shopping Malls, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Commercial Roofing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 10.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.21 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Commercial Roofing Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Construction Industry Expansion: The overall growth in the construction industry, especially in commercial infrastructure, fuels demand for roofing solutions.

Green Building Initiatives: Growing environmental awareness leads to a demand for sustainable and eco-friendly roofing solutions.

Energy Efficiency Standards: Stringent energy efficiency regulations encourage the adoption of reflective and cool roofing technologies.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in roofing materials and technologies enhance durability, performance, and installation efficiency.

Smart Roofing Systems: The integration of sensors and smart technologies for real-time monitoring and maintenance boosts market growth.

Rising Demand for Retrofitting: Renovation and retrofitting projects in existing commercial structures contribute to market expansion.

Government Incentives: Supportive policies and incentives for energy-efficient and sustainable roofing solutions stimulate market growth.

Increased Emphasis on Safety: A growing focus on safety standards and regulations enhances demand for resilient and weather-resistant roofing systems.

Population Growth and Demographic Shifts: Population growth in urban areas and changing demographics drive the need for additional commercial spaces.

Extreme Weather Events: The increasing frequency of extreme weather events boosts the demand for durable and disaster-resistant roofing solutions.

Innovations in Roofing Materials: Ongoing research and development lead to the introduction of advanced and high-performance roofing materials.

Globalization of Roofing Material Supply Chains: The globalization of supply chains facilitates access to a diverse range of roofing materials, fostering market growth.

Increased Awareness of Roofing Lifecycle Costs: Businesses recognize the importance of considering the lifecycle costs of roofing systems, impacting purchasing decisions.

Rise in Demand for Cool Roofs: The need for energy-efficient solutions drives the adoption of cool roofing technologies to reduce heat absorption.

Focus on Resilience and Longevity: Commercial entities prioritize roofing solutions with long lifespans and resilience against wear and tear.

Advancements in Solar Roofing: The integration of solar roofing technologies addresses both energy efficiency and sustainability concerns.

Market Penetration in Developing Regions: Increasing commercial activities in developing regions contribute to the expansion of the commercial roofing market.

Customization and Aesthetics: Growing demand for aesthetically pleasing roofing options and customized solutions impacts market dynamics.

Economic Stability: Overall economic stability and growth contribute to increased investments in commercial construction projects, driving the commercial roofing market.

Commercial Roofing Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

On February 14, 2023, Darin Lavine and the team at Blue Star Roofing, Inc. unveiled their new website, showcasing a spectrum of residential and commercial roofing services. Positioned as a premier choice for those searching for “roofing companies near me” in Orlando, their expertise spans both residential and commercial roofing projects.

In December 2021, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited announced plans for an opulent residential venture near Hailey Road, Delhi, investing INR 150 crore. Envisaged to feature 40 to 42 7-star luxury apartments, the Hailey Road project encompasses 100,000 square feet, with considerations for collaboration with a globally renowned designer or architect.

In December 2021, real estate builder M3M outlined the development of Atrium57, a high street retail project spanning 2 lakh square feet in Sushant Lok, Sector 57, Gurugram. The project, characterized by triple-height shops offering flexibility in height adjustments, adds an innovative dimension to retail spaces, facing either the main Atrium or the main road.

Commercial Roofing Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The Commercial Roofing Market underwent significant shifts and adaptations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is an analysis of its impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortages of roofing materials and increased costs. Delays in material delivery affected project timelines and increased overall project expenses.

Construction Project Delays: Lockdowns and restrictions on construction activities in various regions led to project delays. Commercial roofing projects were particularly affected, impacting the revenue and profitability of businesses.

Financial Constraints: Economic uncertainties and financial constraints resulted in deferred or canceled construction projects, affecting the demand for commercial roofing services. Businesses prioritized essential expenses, impacting the overall market.

Remote Working Challenges: The shift to remote work posed challenges for project management and coordination. This impacted the efficiency of roofing projects, leading to delays and increased operational complexities.

Safety Protocols and Compliance: Strict safety protocols and compliance requirements added operational challenges for roofing companies. Adapting to new health and safety standards increased project costs and timelines.

Focus on Essential Projects: Many businesses focused on essential projects during the pandemic, diverting attention away from non-essential construction, including certain commercial roofing endeavors.

Increased Emphasis on Technology: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of technology in the commercial roofing sector. Remote project management tools, virtual collaboration, and digital communication became essential for business continuity.

Shift in Material Preferences: The economic impact of the pandemic prompted a shift in material preferences. Cost-effective and durable roofing solutions gained prominence as businesses sought to optimize project budgets.

Rise in Demand for Maintenance Services: With delayed construction projects and an emphasis on preserving existing assets, there was an increased demand for commercial roofing maintenance and repair services.

Government Stimulus Packages: Government stimulus packages in some regions provided financial support to the construction industry, indirectly benefiting the commercial roofing market . However, the effectiveness varied by location.

As the global situation evolves, the commercial roofing market is expected to rebound, with increased emphasis on resilience, technology integration, and adaptability to mitigate future disruptions. Companies that can navigate these challenges and align with emerging trends are likely to thrive in the post-pandemic landscape.

Commercial Roofing Market – Regional Analysis

The Commercial roofing Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: Commercial roofing in North America involves designing and installing roofing solutions tailored to diverse climate conditions. Trends include a growing emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient roofing materials, increased adoption of cool roofing technologies to combat urban heat islands, and the integration of smart roofing systems for improved monitoring and maintenance.

Europe: In Europe, commercial roofing prioritizes energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Trends include the use of green roofing for eco-friendly solutions, innovative materials for improved insulation, and a focus on advanced technologies for enhanced durability and weather resistance.

Asia-Pacific: Commercial roofing reflects a dynamic market with trends leaning towards cost-effective and durable roofing solutions. This includes a surge in demand for resilient roofing materials, the integration of solar roofing technologies, and an increasing preference for cool roofing to combat rising temperatures.

LAMEA: LAMEA’s commercial roofing market is influenced by diverse climates. Trends include a growing interest in eco-friendly roofing solutions, the adoption of resilient materials for durability against extreme weather, and advancements in roofing technologies to address unique challenges in different regions.

Browse the full “Commercial Roofing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Single-Ply Membrane Roofing, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Polyvinyl Chloride), By Roof Type (Low Sloped Roofs, Flat Roofs, Pitched Roofs), By End-Users (Hospitals & Healthcare, Educational Institutes, Hotels & Restaurants, Banks & Financial Institutions, Airports, Hyper & Super Market, Shopping Malls, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/commercial-roofing-market/





List of the prominent players in the Commercial Roofing Market:

GAF Materials Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Owens Corning

Firestone Building Products

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Sika AG

IKO Industries Ltd.

Duro-Last Inc.

Tremco Incorporated

Johns Manville

Soprema Group

Atlas Roofing Corporation

BMI Group

Henry Company

Malarkey Roofing Products

Versico Roofing Systems

Tamko Building Products

Metal-Era Inc.

Derbigum

Flex Membrane International Corp.

Others

The Commercial Roofing Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Single-Ply Membrane Roofing

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

By Roof Type

Low Sloped Roofs

Flat Roofs

Pitched Roofs

By End-Users

Hospitals & Healthcare

Educational Institutes

Hotels & Restaurants

Banks & Financial Institutions

Airports

Hyper & Super Market

Shopping Malls

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

