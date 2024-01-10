Aluminum Casting Market Size to Exceed USD 119.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global aluminum casting market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for aluminum casting is estimated to reach US$ 119.3 billion by the end of 2031. A prominent shaping the aluminum casting market, the increasing focus on additive manufacturing technologies stands out.

Additive manufacturing or 3D printing offers opportunities for complex aluminum parts production, reducing material wastage and enabling intricate designs with enhanced functionalities. This disruptive technology is gradually infiltrating the aluminum casting landscape, particularly in prototyping and low-volume production, transforming traditional casting approaches.

Download Sample Pages Of The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31241

A pivotal driver is the integration of smart manufacturing and IoT in aluminum casting processes. IoT-enabled sensors and data analytics optimize casting operations by monitoring equipment performance, predicting maintenance needs, and improving overall efficiency. These advancements aid in quality control, reducing downtime, and enhancing productivity in casting facilities.

The evolving role of aluminum casting in electric vehicle (EV) components manufacturing is becoming significant. The shift towards EVs demands specialized aluminum parts for battery enclosures, heat sinks, and structural components, driving demand for advanced casting techniques to meet stringent requirements.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Secondary sources lead the aluminum casting market due to the prevalent use of recycled aluminum in casting processes.

Die casting stands as the leading process segment in the aluminum casting market due to its efficiency and precision.

Automotive applications, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes, stand as the leading segment in the aluminum casting market.

Aluminum Casting Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rising preference for lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace industries escalates the demand for aluminum castings.

Continuous innovations in casting processes drive efficiency and product quality improvements.

Growing focus on eco-friendly casting methods and recyclable materials fosters market growth.

Developing economies in Asia Pacific witness increased infrastructure and manufacturing, boosting aluminum casting demands.

Aluminum casting applications expand across diverse industries like construction, electronics, and renewable energy, widening market opportunities.

Global Aluminum Casting Market: Regional Profile

In North America, key players like Arconic Inc. lead the market with advanced manufacturing capabilities and a focus on automotive and aerospace sectors. The region's stringent quality standards and technological advancements propel the aluminum casting market's growth, catering to evolving industry demands.

lead the market with advanced manufacturing capabilities and a focus on automotive and aerospace sectors. The region's stringent quality standards and technological advancements propel the aluminum casting market's growth, catering to evolving industry demands. Europe shows a competitive landscape with companies like Alcast Technologies Ltd . dominating aluminum casting innovations. The region's emphasis on sustainable practices and robust automotive manufacturing contributes to market expansion, while advancements in lightweight materials drive the demand for aluminum castings.

. dominating aluminum casting innovations. The region's emphasis on sustainable practices and robust automotive manufacturing contributes to market expansion, while advancements in lightweight materials drive the demand for aluminum castings. Asia Pacific demonstrates immense growth potential driven by expanding manufacturing sectors and infrastructure development. Consolidated Metco Inc. and emerging local players tap into the region's burgeoning market, supported by increasing automotive production and industrial growth. Collaborations and technological advancements further propel the market's expansion, catering to diverse industrial needs across the region.

Customize The Research Report According To Your Needs: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=31241

Product Portfolio

Alcast Technologies specializes in high-quality aluminum and magnesium Castingfor various industries. Their portfolio includes precision components and assemblies, leveraging advanced casting technologies to meet diverse manufacturing needs with a focus on quality and reliability.

specializes in high-quality aluminum and magnesium Castingfor various industries. Their portfolio includes precision components and assemblies, leveraging advanced casting technologies to meet diverse manufacturing needs with a focus on quality and reliability. Arconic Inc . is a global leader in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing solutions. Their product range encompasses aerospace components, automotive parts, and innovative materials, delivering high-performance solutions that elevate industries worldwide.

. is a global leader in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing solutions. Their product range encompasses aerospace components, automotive parts, and innovative materials, delivering high-performance solutions that elevate industries worldwide. Consolidated Metco Inc. excels in providing wheel-end solutions for commercial vehicles. Their product lineup includes wheel hubs, brakes, and related components, ensuring durability and performance for the transportation industry's stringent demands.

Aluminum Casting Market: Competitive Landscape

The aluminum casting market boasts a competitive landscape with key players like Alcast Technologies Ltd., Arconic Inc., and Consolidated Metco Inc. dominating. These industry leaders offer a diverse array of aluminum casting solutions, leveraging advanced technologies and robust manufacturing capabilities.

Emerging players contribute to market dynamics. Factors driving competition include technological innovations, sustainable practices, and strategic partnerships. The market thrives on meeting diverse industry demands, particularly in automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, fostering a competitive environment where companies strive for excellence through R&D and delivering high-quality aluminum casting solutions globally. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Alcast Technologies Ltd.

Arconic Inc.

Consolidated Metco Inc.

Dynacast International

Gibbs Die Casting Corp.

Ryobi Ltd.

Bodine Aluminum Inc.

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Eagle Aluminum Cast Products Inc.

Oslan Aluminum Castings

Nemak, Alcoa Corporation

Martinrea Honsel

Aluminum Casting Market: Key Segments

By Source

Primary

Secondary

By Process

Die Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

By Application

Automotive (Passenger Cars & LCV, Commercial Vehicles, and Motor Bikes)

Non-Automotive (Infrastructure, Industrial, and Others (Consumer Products, Aerospace, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=31241

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Foam Trays Market - The global foam trays market was valued at US$ 3.0 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031. The global foam trays market is expected to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

Copper Pipes & Tubes Market - The global copper pipes & tubes market was valued at US$ 32.1 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2031. The global copper pipes & tubes market is expected to reach US$ 44 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com