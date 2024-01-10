SC Klaipėdos nafta becomes SC KN Energies, a new ticker of Company’s securities

On 10 January 2024 the new wording of the Articles of Association of SC KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company) were registered within the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania following the amendment of the Company’s name.

The change of legal name will have no effect on the Company’s employees, customers, and partners. The company’s obligations remain unchanged, there is no need to change contracts or agreements. The address of the Company’s registered office, address for correspondence, billing invoices, and other details also remain the same. KN will continue to use the brand which was updated in 2016.

With the change of the Company name, on January 10th, 2024, the ticker of SC „KN Energies“ securities on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange changed from KNF1L to KNE1L. The securities ISIN code remains unchanged and is LT0000111650.

Also, as of 10 January 2024 legal entity name of Company’s subsidiary LLC SGD logistika is changed to LLC KN Global Terminals, with no further changes to its obligations or commitments.





