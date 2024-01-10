Bioinformatics Service Market Rising at a CAGR of 14.7% to reach a Valuation of US$ 16.94 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioinformatics services market is estimated to reach US$ 4.28 billion in 2024, according to a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide revenue from bioinformatics services is set to reach US$ 16.94 billion by the end of 2034.



In the past few years, there has been a noteworthy reduction in the prices of genome sequencing, especially because of technological advancements. Further, the easy availability of more efficient, advanced, and accurate systems at economical prices is predicted to stimulate the adoption of more advanced technologies. A constant reduction in the prices of DNA sequencing is forecasted to contribute to market growth.

Increased demand for integrated data solutions for the management of data generated from high throughput sequencing and related technologies is predicted to open up profitable market opportunities in the coming decade. Growing adoption of integrated bioinformatics systems in genomics and proteomics is predicted to drive market growth. The high prevalence of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance is predicted to create health challenges, therefore generating demand for rapid drug development and, subsequently bioinformatics.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 16.94 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 14.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bioinformatics service market is pegged at US$ 4.28 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for bioinformatics services is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 16.94 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is predicted to advance at a prolific CAGR of 14.7% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is projected to account for 29.4% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

The market in China is projected to expand at 17.1% CAGR and reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2034-end.

Academic & research centers are estimated to account for 40.2% share of the global market in 2024.

“Reduced sequencing costs and rising application of bioinformatics in several industries, including forensics and bioremediation, are forecasted to contribute to revenue streams,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players

Illumine, Inc.,

Strand Life Sciences, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

CD Genomics,

DNANEXUA, INC.,

Biomax Informatics AG,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Gener Codes Corporation,

BGI Group,

QIAGEN N.V.,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Biomatters Geneious,

Premier Biosoft,

Creative-Biolabds,

GSL Biotech LLC,

DNASTAR,

FIOS Genomics



Increased R&D Investments for Innovative Genome Sequencing in North America

Presence of a well-defined regulatory framework in North America is predicted to be responsible for the increased penetration of players. In addition, the development of various chemical laboratories and next-generation sequencing is predicted to aid market growth. Increased penetration of informatics services is predicted to lead to generating revenue streams for market players during the forecast period in North America.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bioinformatics service market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on service type (sequencing, data storage & management, data analysis, drug discovery, others), application (drug development, molecular medicine, microbial genome applications, gene therapy, veterinary science, forensic analysis, others), and end use (academic & research centers, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, and forensic laboratories, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

