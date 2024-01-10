Boyden Appoints Business Guru Gary Pikul Chief Transformation and Risk Management Officer

New York, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, is delighted to announce the appointment of Gary Pikul as Chief Transformation and Risk Management Officer.



Chair of Boyden’s Board of Directors Kathleen Dunton explains, “This appointment is evidence of our commitment, together with President and CEO Chad Hester, to excellence in corporate governance, operational stability and firmwide synergy. With Gary’s collaboration, Boyden’s leadership team will further secure a cohesive foundation for global partner-client relationships, as clients navigate an increasingly complex environment”.

Boyden is distinctive in the leadership and talent industry in investing in a Chief Transformation and Risk Management Officer. Through this role, the firm injects enterprise-class levels of operational excellence, executive decision support, risk management and due diligence. Gary will further develop best practice and preparedness in areas such as cybersecurity, data confidentiality & compliance, IT strategy, ESG initiatives, AI-enhanced processes and digital transformation.

Gary Pikul, Chief Transformation and Risk Management Officer, Boyden, comments, “This is a great time to look holistically at the growth trajectory, when there are macro-economic challenges for us and for our clients, alongside strong fundamentals in our global practices and specialist teams. Taking an incisive and future-focused view on business continuity and organizational stability captures a variety of commercial, digital and client-centric priorities. The overall goal is to optimize our practices and processes to unleash the extraordinary abilities of our global partners in helping clients to identify, evaluate and acquire world-class leaders”.

Gary Pikul will collaborate with Boyden’s C-suite leaders to enhance capacity to operate at scale as the firm grows organically and through M&A, building an adaptive capability to meet external challenges and internal objectives. Gary will draw upon his extensive M&A experience and proven command of management strategies and methodologies such as lean, agile and continuous improvement, and deep functional expertise in IT, finance and operations.

Gary has nearly 30 years’ experience as a business leader and executive within global organizations, with experience on almost every continent. Before joining Boyden, Gary was Senior Director, IT Mergers & Acquisitions at Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Senior Director at DXC Technology. He was formerly Senior Director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and an Executive Recruiter at a retained executive recruiting and advisory services firm. Gary has held Finance Management roles at Shell, Compaq and Vinson & Elkins; he started his career as Treasury Analyst at Houston’s Methodist Hospital System.

Gary holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Trinity University, Texas and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas. He also holds High Potential Leadership Certification from NYU Stern School of Business, and Lean Executive Belt from McKinsey Consulting.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

