Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Expansion of Contract with Large US Health Plan, Expects to Add 50,000 New Patients to iUGO Care

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has expanded the contract previously signed in May 2023 with a large US health plan. The health plan operates Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) in five States with over 3,000 doctors and more than 1,000,000 patients. The expansion is expected to add over 50,000 new patients to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform by the end of 2025 at an average revenue of $65 per patient per month.



“We are very pleased that our client has asked to expand their deployments to include multiple locations across Texas, the second-largest State in the US by both population and size,” said Chris Shields, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “This client is a large US health plan that takes a proactive approach to patient care in order to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. The iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management and Behavioral Health Integration solutions Reliq will be providing will enable effective preventative care that allows the ACOs to achieve their cost and quality of care objectives. The health plan is a subsidiary of one of the nation’s largest providers of hospital and healthcare services and a Fortune 500 Company. Onboarding with this client in 2023 focused on Hildalgo County in Texas, and will expand to Webb, Zapata and Star Counties and San Antonio, TX in 2024. The Company expects to add over 50,000 health plan patients in Texas to the iUGO Care platform by the end of 2025, at an average of $65 per patient per month with an expected 75% gross margin. The expansion of this contract further demonstrates our existing clients’ high levels of satisfaction with the usability and efficacy of our products.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

