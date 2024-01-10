Employee Benefits Strategy in the U.S 2023: New Research Highlights Trends and Priorities for an Evolving Workforce

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Igniting Your Benefits Strategy in the U.S 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the corporate landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, employers are facing a pressing challenge to revamp their benefits strategies to meet the changing needs of the workforce.

Addressing this concern, a comprehensive new research publication on employee benefits strategies in the U.S for 2023 has been unveiled, providing in-depth insights into current trends, employee expectations, and strategic communication approaches for enhanced utilization and satisfaction.

The publication delves into the dynamics of the current benefits landscape, revealing a disconnect between what employees desire and the benefits they actually use. With only six out of ten employees expressing satisfaction with their benefits – marking a decade low – the research underscores the urgency for employers to re-evaluate and enrich their benefits offerings.





Key findings highlighted in the report:

Supplemental benefits have risen to the forefront of employee priorities, yet there remains a gap in awareness and uptake.

Strategic communications are critical to ensure that benefits are fully understood and utilized by employees, thereby boosting satisfaction rates.

Emerging trends such as personalized and inclusive benefits packages are increasingly important in attracting and retaining a diverse and talented workforce.

For employers aiming to stay competitive in the talent market and foster a thriving workplace, this publication serves as a crucial tool. It offers strategic recommendations based upon actionable data, assisting organizations in crafting benefits packages that resonate with their employees’ needs and preferences.





Impactful Takeaways for Employers:

Align benefits offerings with the authentic needs of an evolving workforce. Invest in benefits awareness and education to ensure high engagement and utilization. Embrace innovation in benefits packages, considering flexibility and personalization.

Employers must navigate the delicate balance between managing cost efficiency and delivering value through employee benefits. This nuanced research publication brings forth the voices of employees, industry benchmarks, and strategic insights, enabling decision-makers to ignite their benefits strategy with efficacy and vision.As organizations consider their strategic approach to employee benefits in 2023 and beyond, this revealing research offers the guidance and expert analysis necessary for developing a holistic and impactful benefits strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

Key findings

What is causing the breakdown in benefits satisfaction?

Benefits leaders are divided on what to prioritize

A push for preventive care

Seeking support and resources for benefits decisions and utilization

Other actions to drive utilization

Why emails and open enrollment messages are not enough

What are effective HR leaders doing?

Conclusions

