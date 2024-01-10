InterDigital renews license agreements with Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company has renewed its patent license agreements with Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. (“Panasonic”).



The renewals extend Panasonic’s license under InterDigital’s HEVC patents and also extend its digital TV license under InterDigital’s joint licensing program with Sony.

“It is always gratifying to renew our agreements with a long-term partner like Panasonic,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “This serves as another strong validation of the quality of our video portfolio and the importance of our innovation in today’s TV market.”

