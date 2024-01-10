RealManage Promotes Holly Bunch to Regional President, Carolinas

Plano, TX, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is proud to announce the promotion of Holly Bunch to Regional President of the Carolinas, effective January 1, 2024. This strategic move recognizes Holly's exceptional leadership skills and her invaluable contributions to the success of the company's operations in Raleigh, NC.

Holly became a valuable member of the RealManage team in 2015 when she was hired as the Director of Association Management for the Raleigh/Durham market. Since then, she has been a driving force behind RealManage’s achievements in North Carolina and has worked hard to create an environment that fosters teamwork.

Holly stated, “I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to serve the teams of RealManage Carolinas. Collaborating with others is something I truly enjoy, and to be allowed to do this with some of the most amazing team members is extremely fulfilling.”

In her new capacity, Holly will oversee operations across North Carolina and South Carolina. This promotion is a testament to her outstanding performance and exemplifies RealManage's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization.

Marc Rodriguez, the Executive President of Operations for RealManage’s eastern market, stated, “Holly has been a driving force behind the success of our Raleigh, NC operations, consistently exceeding goals and fostering a positive and productive team environment. Her collaborative spirit has earned her the respect of colleagues across departments..”

Holly’s expanded role will allow her to make a profound impact on RealManage by upholding a unified culture of excellence across the Carolinas. Her proven track record and ability to lead by example will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of RealManage in the region.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the on-site community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

