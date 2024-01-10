Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Market Poised for Robust Growth, Driven by Retail and Industrial Applications

The global radio frequency identification technology market size is expected to reach USD 47.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2030. Various benefits provided by RFID technology, including asset tracking, automation, better control over production, enhanced traceability, increased revenues, and higher operational efficiency, are anticipated to drive the market's growth over the forecast period. RFID technology has been in use for the past several years. However, the recent digitization and overall growth in technological adoption from various industries have propelled RFID technology even further. The retail industry is at the forefront and has witnessed its technological reconnaissance with RFID tags.



The retail industry is leveraging RFID technology in supply chain management for inventory management, tracking, and shortening overall processes. The growing adoption of RFID technology from the retail industry significantly contributes to the market's growth. An essential aspect of the market is the varying nature of manufacturing and related costs. The past decade has seen a considerable reduction in production costs with the advent of many new technologies, such as printing and ink-jet. As the vendors benefit from these trends in the market, the high penetration of cost-to-volume benefits is expected to perpetuate to the end-users, thereby contributing to the market's growth. RFID devices are anticipated to witness a surge in demand as technological proliferation has led to extensive use of smart cards, access control, and other wireless communication applications.

In addition, the proliferation of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) across industries is creating significant demand for wireless communication and smart devices, subsequently creating market demand for RFID devices. To sum up the trends in the market, RFID technology is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years in terms of size, cost, and technology, fueling its rapid deployment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing e-commerce industry in the region is creating higher demand for reliable supply chain management solutions, which RFID technology can provide. Moreover, favorable government initiatives from countries, such as India and Japan, are driving the infrastructure development of the RFID market in the region, thus contributing to its growth.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing demand in inventory control applications
  • Growing automation avenues
  • Diminishing costs due to advancing technology

Market Restraints

  • Deployment complexities

Market Opportunities

  • Favorable government initiatives


Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market Report Highlights

  • The RFID tag segment dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the RFID tag's capacity to provide faster and more accurate data, and its applications, including real-time inventory tracking and enhanced supply chain visibility
  • The passive RFID system segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness, easy integration, and small size. Passive RFID systems are used in applications, such as inventory management, supply chain & logistics, asset tracking, and access control
  • The high-frequency (HF) segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for HF RFID technology from the retail and healthcare industries in applications, such as access control, contactless payment, and enhanced security, will drive the segment's growth
  • The retail segment dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period. RFID technology's wide range of applications in the retail industry, including inventory management, asset tracking, in-store customer engagement, and contactless payments, contribute to the retail segment's growth

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages110
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$15769.8 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$47630 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate15.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.2. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Component
4.2.1. Tags
4.2.2. Antennas
4.2.3. Readers
4.2.4. Middleware

Chapter 5. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market: System Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. System Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By System
5.2.1. Active RFID System
5.2.2. Passive RFID System

Chapter 6. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market: Frequency Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Frequency Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Frequency
6.2.1. Low Frequency (LF) RFID
6.2.2. High Frequency (HF) RFID
6.2.3. Ultra-high Frequency (UHF) RFID

Chapter 7. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
7.2. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application
7.2.1. Retail
7.2.2. Financial Services
7.2.3. Healthcare
7.2.4. Industrial
7.2.5. Government
7.2.6. Transportation & Logistics
7.2.7. Others

Chapter 8. Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

  • Honeywell International
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Avery Dennison
  • Nedap
  • IMPINJ
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Unitech Electronics
  • HID Global Corporation
  • Invengo Information Technology
  • Datalogic

