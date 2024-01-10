Global EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players 3M, The Dow Chemical Co., Parker-Hannifin Corp, and PPG Industries

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EMI/RFI: Materials and Technologies 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the most significant reasons behind the EMI/RFI market's revenue growth is the increasing usage of electric systems and components in the automobile industry, especially resulting from the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles. The increase in automated systems in the automobile sector is likely to drive demand for EMI/RFI shielding in the coming years. Likewise, the widespread adoption of 5G/ long-term evolution (LTE) infrastructure and the higher demand for consumer electronics, like smartphones, tablets and home appliances, are also expected to fuel market growth.
This report segments the EMI/RFI materials and technologies market based on the shielding method and region. The report provides an overview of the global EMI/RFI technologies market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023 through 2028.
The EMI/RFI materials and technologies market is segmented by shielding method and region into the following -
- Shielding method: conductive coatings, metal cabinets, conductive plastics, laminates/tapes/foils and miscellaneous.
- Region: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Technologies and materials specific to EMI/RFI shielding are also identified and analyzed in terms of their impact on plastics and other materials. Trends in components and devices used in the electronics medical, automotive, and consumer products industries are also included in the report.
This report also discusses the current state of the electronics industry as well as other related industries, the market for plastics-based shielding options, key participants, shielding technologies, materials, shielding components, global developments, and examples of global regulatory standards and environmental issues confronting the electronic shielding business.
The report explains the relevant and upcoming technologies, and it covers the qualitative aspects of the market in broad detail. The scope of the report covers an overview of the global market for EMI/RFI materials and technologies and an analysis of the global market trends. The sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. The estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
Furthermore, the study also discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.
The Report Includes
- 39 data tables and 68 additional tables
- An overview of the global market landscape related to the materials and technologies of electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio-frequency interference (RFI)
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to materials and technologies of electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio-frequency interference (RFI), accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by type, and geographical region
- Coverage of issues surrounding the ever-increasing frequencies being encountered along with the proliferation of wireless devices that may result in the shifting of shielding options
- Assessment of the impact of other technologies, such as bluetooth, absorptive EMI, and fiber optics
- Discussion of trends in components and devices used in electronics and other industries, such as medical, automotive, and consumer products
- Examination of the current state of the electronics and other industries, the market for plastics-based shielding options, key participants, shielding technologies, patents, materials, shielding components, and a timeline of global developments
- Information on basic concepts, compliance testing and certification related to the industry and insights into regulatory and standards bodies and directives and U.S. food and drug administration requirement
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M, The Dow Chemical Co., Parker-Hannifin Corp., and PPG Industries Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|255
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Major Issues Confronting the EMI/RFI Market
- Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Market
- Economic Growth and Post-Pandemic Impact on the Market
- Electromagnetic Compliance
- Electronic Standards
- Purpose of EMC Standards/Regulations
- Basic Concepts
- Compliance Testing and Certification
- Regulatory and Standards Bodies and Directives
- The Federal Communications Commission Requirements
- Other Environmental Regulations
- Extended EMC Regulations
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Advancement of Telecom Networks Will Increase EMI/RFI Shielding Demand
- EMI/RFI Shielding Solutions for Defense and Aerospace Applications
- Rising Demand for EMI/RFI Protection for Medical Devices and Equipment
- Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Increasing Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle
- Market Challenges
- Trade-Off Between Miniaturization and EMI/RFI Shielding of Various Electronic Devices
- Environmental Issues Regarding Disposal of Electronic Items
- Complexities of Global Testing and Certifications
- Market Trends and Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Cloud Services Due to Growth in Data Center Interconnect
- Environmentally Friendly EMI/RFI Materials
- Recycling
Chapter 5 EMI/RFI: Basic Concepts
Chapter 6 Shielding Mechanisms
Chapter 7 Shielding Technologies and Materials
Chapter 8 Shielding Components
Chapter 9 Quantitative Aspects of EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies Market
Chapter 10 Additional Patterns and Usage of Selected EMI/RFI Shielding Products
Chapter 11 Industry/Shielding Interface
Chapter 12 Sustainability in the EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies Market
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- 3M
- CTS
- Dow Chemical
- Dupont De Nemours
- Henkel
- Leader Tech
- Parker Hannifin
- PPG Industries
- RTP
- Schaffner Holding
- Ad-Vance Magnetics
- A.K. Stamping
- Alco Technologies
- Amuneal Manufacturing
- Chang Gu Chuan Technology
- Changzhou Pioneer Electronic
- China Emi Shielding Materials
- Coilcraft
- Cybershield
- Elastomeric Specialties
- ETS-Lindgren
- Ferronics
- Fujipoly America
- Greene Rubber
- Jinan Emi Shielding Technology
- Kitagawa Industries America
- Macdermid Enthone
- Magnetic Shield
- Majr Products
- Marian
- Martek
- Microsorb Technologies
- Mushield
- Omega Shielding Products
- Orion Industries
- Premix Thermoplastics
- Presscut Industries
- SAS Industries
- Schlegel Electronic Materials
- Shieldex
- Stockwell Elastomerics
- Swift Textile Metalizing
- TDK RF Solutions
- Tech-Etch
- Thrust Industries
- VTI Vacuum Technologies
- The Zippertubing Co.
