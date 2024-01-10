Global EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players 3M, The Dow Chemical Co., Parker-Hannifin Corp, and PPG Industries

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EMI/RFI: Materials and Technologies 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the most significant reasons behind the EMI/RFI market's revenue growth is the increasing usage of electric systems and components in the automobile industry, especially resulting from the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles. The increase in automated systems in the automobile sector is likely to drive demand for EMI/RFI shielding in the coming years. Likewise, the widespread adoption of 5G/ long-term evolution (LTE) infrastructure and the higher demand for consumer electronics, like smartphones, tablets and home appliances, are also expected to fuel market growth.

This report segments the EMI/RFI materials and technologies market based on the shielding method and region. The report provides an overview of the global EMI/RFI technologies market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023 through 2028.

The EMI/RFI materials and technologies market is segmented by shielding method and region into the following -

Shielding method: conductive coatings, metal cabinets, conductive plastics, laminates/tapes/foils and miscellaneous.

Region: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Technologies and materials specific to EMI/RFI shielding are also identified and analyzed in terms of their impact on plastics and other materials. Trends in components and devices used in the electronics medical, automotive, and consumer products industries are also included in the report.

This report also discusses the current state of the electronics industry as well as other related industries, the market for plastics-based shielding options, key participants, shielding technologies, materials, shielding components, global developments, and examples of global regulatory standards and environmental issues confronting the electronic shielding business.

The report explains the relevant and upcoming technologies, and it covers the qualitative aspects of the market in broad detail. The scope of the report covers an overview of the global market for EMI/RFI materials and technologies and an analysis of the global market trends. The sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. The estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Furthermore, the study also discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

The Report Includes

39 data tables and 68 additional tables

An overview of the global market landscape related to the materials and technologies of electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio-frequency interference (RFI)

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to materials and technologies of electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio-frequency interference (RFI), accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by type, and geographical region

Coverage of issues surrounding the ever-increasing frequencies being encountered along with the proliferation of wireless devices that may result in the shifting of shielding options

Assessment of the impact of other technologies, such as bluetooth, absorptive EMI, and fiber optics

Discussion of trends in components and devices used in electronics and other industries, such as medical, automotive, and consumer products

Examination of the current state of the electronics and other industries, the market for plastics-based shielding options, key participants, shielding technologies, patents, materials, shielding components, and a timeline of global developments

Information on basic concepts, compliance testing and certification related to the industry and insights into regulatory and standards bodies and directives and U.S. food and drug administration requirement

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M, The Dow Chemical Co., Parker-Hannifin Corp., and PPG Industries Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Major Issues Confronting the EMI/RFI Market

Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Market

Economic Growth and Post-Pandemic Impact on the Market

Electromagnetic Compliance

Electronic Standards

Purpose of EMC Standards/Regulations

Basic Concepts

Compliance Testing and Certification

Regulatory and Standards Bodies and Directives

The Federal Communications Commission Requirements

Other Environmental Regulations

Extended EMC Regulations

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Advancement of Telecom Networks Will Increase EMI/RFI Shielding Demand EMI/RFI Shielding Solutions for Defense and Aerospace Applications Rising Demand for EMI/RFI Protection for Medical Devices and Equipment Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Increasing Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle

Market Challenges Trade-Off Between Miniaturization and EMI/RFI Shielding of Various Electronic Devices Environmental Issues Regarding Disposal of Electronic Items Complexities of Global Testing and Certifications

Market Trends and Opportunities Rising Demand for Cloud Services Due to Growth in Data Center Interconnect Environmentally Friendly EMI/RFI Materials Recycling



Chapter 5 EMI/RFI: Basic Concepts

Chapter 6 Shielding Mechanisms

Chapter 7 Shielding Technologies and Materials

Chapter 8 Shielding Components

Chapter 9 Quantitative Aspects of EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies Market

Chapter 10 Additional Patterns and Usage of Selected EMI/RFI Shielding Products

Chapter 11 Industry/Shielding Interface

Chapter 12 Sustainability in the EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies Market

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

3M

CTS

Dow Chemical

Dupont De Nemours

Henkel

Leader Tech

Parker Hannifin

PPG Industries

RTP

Schaffner Holding

Ad-Vance Magnetics

A.K. Stamping

Alco Technologies

Amuneal Manufacturing

Chang Gu Chuan Technology

Changzhou Pioneer Electronic

China Emi Shielding Materials

Coilcraft

Cybershield

Elastomeric Specialties

ETS-Lindgren

Ferronics

Fujipoly America

Greene Rubber

Jinan Emi Shielding Technology

Kitagawa Industries America

Macdermid Enthone

Magnetic Shield

Majr Products

Marian

Martek

Microsorb Technologies

Mushield

Omega Shielding Products

Orion Industries

Premix Thermoplastics

Presscut Industries

SAS Industries

Schlegel Electronic Materials

Shieldex

Stockwell Elastomerics

Swift Textile Metalizing

TDK RF Solutions

Tech-Etch

Thrust Industries

VTI Vacuum Technologies

The Zippertubing Co.

