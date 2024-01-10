India Dental Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Cost of Dental Care is Steadily Rising, Driving Demand for Dental Care Plans

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Dental Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Major, Basic, Preventive), Plan (Senior Citizens, Adults, Minors), Demographic, Geographic, Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India dental insurance market size is expected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.36% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as surging dental care costs, awareness of oral hygiene, government support, and consumer awareness.

There have been notable enhancements in the healthcare infrastructure in recent years, driven by private enterprises and startups extending their services to semi-urban and rural regions. Furthermore, the government has introduced initiatives like the National Health Protection Scheme and multiple insurance programs to promote healthcare awareness among the population.







The cost of dental care is steadily rising, making it increasingly important for individuals to have access to dental services through the dental insurance market. Dental insurance plans were not previously available as separate policies, but now they are, and this is expected to entice more individuals to choose dental insurance over other options.



Increasing dental awareness is a critical factor contributing to the growth of the dental insurance market in India. Dental awareness has been bolstered by educational initiatives and information dissemination by both government agencies and private organizations. Awareness campaigns, workshops, and seminars have been conducted to educate people about the importance of oral health. People are becoming more conscious of preventive dental care and are seeking regular dental check-ups and treatments.

India Dental Insurance Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the preventive segment captured the highest market share in 2022. This is attributed to the increase in awareness about the importance of preventive dental care

Based on demographic, the senior citizens segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to older adults having greater access to dental care and prioritizing regular dental check-ups and treatments

Based on plan, the individual plans segment dominated the market in 2022. Individual plans are more appealing to consumers who want personalized coverage tailored to their specific needs and preferences

Based on geography, the urban segment dominated the market in 2022. Urban areas typically have a higher concentration of dental care providers, including clinics, hospitals, and specialized dental centers. This availability of services may drive demand for dental insurance in urban areas

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. India Dental Insurance Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. India Dental Insurance Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. India Dental Insurance Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. India Dental Insurance Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Major

4.4. Basic

4.5. Preventive



Chapter 5. India Dental Insurance Market: Demographic Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. India Dental Insurance Market: Phase Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Senior Citizens

5.4. Adults

5.5. Minors



Chapter 6. India Dental Insurance Market: Plan Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. India Dental Insurance Market: Plan Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Individual Plans

6.4. Corporates



Chapter 7. India Dental Insurance Market: Service Geographic Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. India Dental Insurance Market: Geographic Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Urban

7.4. Rural



Chapter 8. India Dental Insurance Market: Distribution Channels Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. India Dental Insurance Market: Distribution Channels Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Direct Sales

8.4. Brokers and Individual Agents

8.5. Bankers

8.6. Others



Chapter 9. India Dental Insurance Market: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.3. Strategy Mapping

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

ICICI Lombard

Bajaj Allianz

HDFC ERGO Health Insurance

Star Health

Religare Health

Max Bupa

Future Generali

ManipalCigna

New India Assurance

