Second Hand Book Market to Reach US$ 23,190.2 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global second hand book market is assessed at US$ 14,650 million in 2024. With a poised and steady journey, the market is set to unfold, embracing a 4.7% CAGR through 2034. The market's narrative is destined to go beyond, reaching a valuation of US$ 23,190.2 million by 2034.



Numerous variables affect the second hand book market. First and foremost, pricing is important as individuals frequently choose secondhand books in order to save money. Additionally, customers' awareness of the environment helps since buying used goods cuts down on waste. The market is also driven by the demand for rare editions, which appeal to collectors and those looking for one-of-a-kind copies. Additionally, online marketplaces facilitate communication between buyers and sellers, increasing the market's reach for used books.

Specialized themes and specific genres are becoming ever more popular. A growing number of readers have aversions to unusual and difficult-to-find books. Furthermore, as more individuals purchase and sell on digital platforms, used bookshops are becoming more visible online. The rise in acceptance of book sharing and exchanging programs, which let bookworms connect with one another, is another trend.

The second-hand book market presents several opportunities. Initially, companies have the opportunity to develop online marketplaces that further facilitate the purchasing and selling of old books. Additionally, local communities might be served by opening physical stores with a pre-owned book specialty. Working together with libraries and educational institutions might result in mutually beneficial collaborations. Lastly, using social media to promote and create communities helps raise the profile of second hand book market players.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 23,190.2 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures

Regional Outlook

In the coming decade, from 2024 to 2034, North America is poised to experience a substantial boost in revenue. The resurgence of interest in vintage and collectible books has created a niche market within the second hand book industry. This trend is driven by a desire for unique editions and the charm of owning books with a rich history.

Over the next decade until 2034, the second-hand book market in East Asia is anticipated to see gradual growth, with a modest CAGR of 5.5%. In the educational sector, the increasing cost of new textbooks has driven students and educators to explore the cost-effective alternative of second-hand books, contributing to the market's growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global second hand book market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

The North America second hand book market is expected to develop at a promising CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

The United States dominates the global second hand book market, valued at US$ 4,113.3 million in 2024. The market is likely to surge at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

The second hand book industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching a valuation of US$ 3,857.7 million by 2034.

Based on end user, adults are likely to hold an 81.3% market share in 2024.

The medium (between 10 to 30 US$) segment is set to dominate the price range with a 57.3% share in 2024.

“The second hand book market's future is bright. In a digital age, the charm of tangible books remains strong. As society increasingly values environmental consciousness and unique narratives, the market stands as a beacon of literary sustainability. The affordability of second hand books is opening the door to a treasure trove of stories for a broader audience.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

EBay Inc.

MyBookStore.Com

Powells Book

BookMooch

BookChor Literary Solutions Private Limited

Crossword Bookstores Ltd.

Skyo

Bookadda.Com

BookMafiya Study Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

AbeBooks Inc.

Powells.Com

Biblio.com

Thrift Books

Better World Books

The Strand

Half.com

PaperBack Swap



Top Competitors Branch out Platforms to Widen their Reach for Competitive Edge

Prominent second hand book market players prioritize augmenting user experience via intuitive platforms, tailored suggestions, and effective search engines. They ensure a well-chosen variety by using data analytics to determine client preferences. Market domination is also aided by strategic alliances with publishers and efficient logistics. Conversely, startups frequently create niches for themselves by focusing on uncommon editions or certain genres. These entrants encourage innovation by adopting AI-driven pricing tactics and embracing social media for community participation. Both established businesses and startups work to promote book recycling and lessen their negative environmental effects in order to create a circular economy.

In August 2023, Timaru Booksellers started a new chapter by offering second hand books for sale for the very first time in an effort to adapt and endure. After selling primarily new books for the previous three years, Timaru Booksellers observed a shift in its customers' behavior since the beginning of the year.

In March 2021, Bookends, a recently established firm based in the United Arab Emirates, started to provide a digital marketplace for the purchase and sale of used books, with nationwide shipping and delivery options.

