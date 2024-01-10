2024 TomTom Traffic Index: During Rush Hours, Travel Times in Los Angeles More Than Doubled, Compared to Driving in Free-flowing Conditions

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom, the global geolocation technology leader released the 13th annual edition of its Traffic Index, which details key traffic insights and trends across 387 cities. The report found that Los Angeles was the #9 slowest city in the U.S, and great Los Angeles is the slowest metropolitan area. The report identifies how traffic affects residents in Los Angeles from time and cost to emissions.

Key findings include:

In average throughout 2023, it took Los Angeles drivers 14 min and 29s to drive a typical 6-mile trip, up 28 seconds from 2022, and +1 min. 16s from 2021

November 15, 2023 was the slowest day: a section of I-10 was damaged by a fire a few days before, and remained closed in both directions for more than a week. On that day, average travel times went up to 20 min and 35 s.

For a typical 6 mile-commute driven twice a day during morning & evening rush hours: Typical Los Angeles commuters spent 157 hours driving; of which, a whopping 86 hours were due to congestion - which means that average travel times more than doubled at peak hours. Each Los Angeles driver emitted 798 kg of CO2, and 80 trees would be needed to absorb it. Los Angeles residents spent $391 on gas, with $71 stemming from traffic jams alone.



Additional information: More data about each city can be found at tomtom.com/Traffic-Index/ . Visitors can also access real-time traffic data to identify how long their commute will take, current traffic jams and information about the busiest traffic days of the year.

About TomTom: Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities. We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 4,000 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

Media Contact:

LaunchSquad for TomTom

tomtom@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edb9e120-7e56-4359-8373-e18d9d398f2b