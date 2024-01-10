Ivee Expands Reach in New York, Chicago and LA with Leading Taxi Operator, Creative Mobile Technologies (CMT)

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobility software company Ivee® and taxi technology company Creative Mobile Technologies, LLC (CMT) have initiated a strategic collaboration to increase earnings from CMT’s taxicab network. As part of the collaboration, advertisers will be able to purchase mobility-based ads across ride-hail and taxi networks from Ivee.



After successfully deploying its passenger infotainment software on ride-hail networks including Uber, Lyft, Via, and Blacklane, Ivee is now looking to increase its reach with CMT, the taxi technology company best known for its taxi payment solutions and in-vehicle advertising platform serving over 10,000 taxis as well as its e-hail taxi app, Arro . Ivee and CMT are also exploring ways to bring Ivee Intelligence and new ad units to CMT vehicles in order to improve ad effectiveness in CMT’s fleet.

“CMT has always been a pioneer in the taxi industry,” said Ron Sherman, Chairman of Creative Mobile Technologies. “By collaborating with Ivee, we give advertisers new innovative ways to connect with our passengers.”

Why is it a big deal?

Increased Reach: Ivee Ads is now available across ride-hailing and taxi networks with massive reach & time-with-passenger. CMT’s network alone produces 375M minutes of time-with-passenger which is a great way to build awareness for advertisers.

Solutions for a cookie-less world: The introduction of iOS 14 has made it more difficult for advertisers to connect with consumers. Ivee’s collaboration gives advertisers new innovative ways to connect with passengers with a full-screen TV-like video ad format.

New York City: One of the world’s largest advertising markets has had limited options for reaching the passenger economy. Ivee will give advertisers options for programmatic, clickable, and location-based ad units with attribution.

“Ivee’s advertising customers continue to seek additional Ivee reach in key US markets, especially New York City,” said Ivee’s Founder and CEO, Alex Giannikoulis. ”Our collaboration with CMT will not only allow us to meet that advertising demand, but we can also innovate the time spent in a taxi just like Ivee innovated the time spent in ride-hail vehicles.”

About Ivee, LLC

Ivee® creates “Better Rides for People and the Planet.”

Ivee’s brings intelligence to the passenger economy. Its passenger infotainment software, Ivee Inside, serves passengers in ride-hail networks like Uber, Lyft, Via, and Blacklane.

Ivee has been recognized for innovation by the Plug & Play accelerator, MediaPost, and the National Retail Foundation’s Innovation Lab. You can find Ivee® at @rideivee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. http://www.goivee.com

About Creative Mobile Technologies (CMT) and Arro:

Creative Mobile Technologies, LLC was founded in 2005 by leaders in the yellow medallion taxicab industry with a mission to provide technology and services that make taxi operations more efficient, modern and profitable. The company expanded its footprint from its home base in New York City to over 100 cities throughout North America and in the United Kingdom. CMT and its strategic partners offer driver, passenger and media solutions, including credit card services, content and advertising, data services and e-hailing through its app Arro.

