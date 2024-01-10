Global Military Robots Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 38,794.02 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.20%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military robots are autonomous, mobile robots with remote controls for military operations, including transport, search and rescue, and attack. Most of the time, the dangerous and challenging duties that military robots perform are tiresome. They aid in reducing human exhaustion from relatively easy activities and assist fighters in sense-make more effectively, moving more rapidly, and surviving longer. Military robots have been regularly employed and sent to Afghanistan and Iraq for essential operations, including the remote execution of terrorists.

Technological Advancements Drive the Global Market

Autonomous systems have a force multiplier effect when used in conjunction with soldiers on the battlefield. By substituting robots for human warriors in risky operations, casualties are also reduced. These advantages have increased the focus on incorporating AI and ML into robotic systems, which is expected to encourage innovation in the military robot market. Military agencies and business stakeholders focus on developing completely autonomous military robot systems.

The need to increase military personnel safety and security has created a demand for the creation of automated systems that can operate at levels comparable to those of a human. Many countries are focusing on developing very advanced robots that utilize these technologies. In October 2020, the UK's Ministry of Defense (MoD) disclosed that it had developed a drone prototype for inside missions outfitted with a twin-barrel stabilized shotgun. These factors are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Investments in Unmanned Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

A significant movement has emerged in recent years to increase funding for research and development of the next generation of robots, which will have both military and non-combat applications. To benefit from what military robots can offer, many governments have spent a lot of money on autonomous military systems. Although unmanned aircraft vehicles had previously gotten most of the attention, recent years have seen an upsurge in the land- and sea-based robots’ investments. Military robot technology has seen significant investment from the US Department of Defense's Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The US pushed defense companies to innovate more by focusing on changes to easily upgradeable software rather than hardware, which can take years to reach the market.

Regional Analysis

North America military robot market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period. The US military uses UAVs for target strikes, border security, and ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) missions. The MQ-8 Fire Scout from Northrop Grumman, the MQ-9 Reaper from Lockheed Martin, and the Desert Hawk from Lockheed Martin are some of the principal UAV systems employed by the US military. The Air Force is looking to integrate technologies including machine learning, artificial intelligence, digital engineering, open-missions systems, onboard edge processing, and autonomy towards creating the Next-Generation Multi-Role Unmanned Aerial System Family of Systems (under project MQ-Next).

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.00%, during the forecast period. China has achieved considerable advancements in unmanned aerial systems during the past ten years, creating a variety of new varieties for its armed forces. China's UAVs include the Yunying, Caihong CH-4 and CH-5, and Yilong (Wing Loong) family of aircraft. It also has flying-wing vehicles with low visibility, including the CH-7, Tianying, and Yaoying III. Recently, the "Desert Wolf" range of autonomous ground vehicles was developed by the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT). These caterpillar-tracked vehicles, which can carry injured soldiers and supplies, have remote-controlled weapon stations.

Key Highlights

Based on the platform, the global military robot market is bifurcated into land, marine, and airborne. The airborne segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of operations, the global military robot market is bifurcated into human-operated and autonomous. The human-operated segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global military robot market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global military robot market’s major key players are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, AeroVironment Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., QinetiQ Group PLC, Cobham Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd, IAI Group, Thales Group, BAE Systems PLC, and Saab AB.

Market News

In September 2022, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a company of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), will develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) alongside Northrop Grumman (USAF). HACM is a revolutionary weapon built with SCIFiRE, a U.S.-Australian partnership.

In September 2022, This summer, Northrop Grumman Corporation successfully cast the first inert stage-one and stage-two solid rocket motor set for the LGM-35A Sentinel program. The casting event proved the solid rocket motor design's maturity and validated manufacturing procedures, cutting-edge tools, and facilities. As the program gears up for its first launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the casting event is one of the numerous on-time production firsts for the program over the previous year.

Global Military Robots Market: Segmentation

By Platform

Land

Marine

Airborne

By Mode of Operation

Human Operated

Autonomous

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

