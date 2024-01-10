Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Revenue

Full year 2023 total revenue expected to be between $22.4 million and $22.6 million, representing growth of over 30% compared to the prior year



Fourth quarter 2023 total revenue expected to be between $6.2 million and $6.4 million, representing growth of approximately 45% compared to the prior-year period

Finished 2023 with approximately $95 million in cash and investments

Company to present at the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2024

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2023 revenue.

Select Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights and Preliminary Unaudited Revenue

Placed six new Growth Direct systems

Growth Direct platform selected by Samsung Biologics to automate microbiology quality control testing

Growth Direct systems now placed with 100% of commercially approved CAR-T therapy manufacturers

Completed nine validations

Cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $95 million as of December 31, 2023; cash runway at least into the second half of 2026



The Company currently expects total revenue of between $6.2 million and $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing growth of approximately 45% compared to the prior-year period.

Preliminary Unaudited Full Year 2023 Revenue

The Company currently expects total revenue of between $22.4 million and $22.6 million for the full year of 2023. The Company placed 16 new systems with customers and completed the validation of 18 new customer systems during 2023.

The preliminary financial results ranges described herein have not been audited and are subject to adjustment based on the Company’s completion of year-end financial close processes.

The Company plans to announce complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and host a webcast to discuss those results as well as its 2024 outlook in March.

Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The Company is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time (9:45 a.m. Pacific Time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ and can be accessed here. The webcast will then be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn .

