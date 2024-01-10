Facial Bone Contouring Market Size Projected to Grow US$ 541.3 million By 2034: Fact.MR Reports

Rockville, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial bone contouring market is projected to reach US$ 452.6 million by 2024. The facial bone contouring sales are expected to witness a sluggish CAGR of 1.8% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the facial bone contouring demand is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 541.3 million.



As the frequency of cosmetic surgical treatments for the aesthetic enhancement of facial features increases, a global facial bone contouring market report conducted by Fact.MR predicts a substantial rise in growth opportunities.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2819

Both non-surgical and surgical cosmetic procedures have become prevalent. The adoption of facial bone contouring treatments has surged due to people looking for fresh and creative ways to correct their facial defects.

Due to their high cost, facial bone reshaping procedures are not widely used. Though they entail inexperienced or non-medical personnel, there are affordable choices available. Facial bone contouring market expansion is hampered by the absence of reimbursement policies in developing and undeveloped nations.

Regional Outlook

Face bone contouring has excellent growth opportunities in Asia Pacific due to rising disposable income levels and a cultural preference for face harmony. Facial bone contouring procedures are in high demand in North America, especially in the United States, due to a well-established healthcare system and a rise in social media influence. A growing number of people in Europe are becoming aware of non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, which stimulate the facial bone contouring market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 541.3 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 1.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Facial Bone Contouring Market

The zygomatic bone surgery segment in the surgery type category to grab a share of 30.4% by 2034.

In the end user category, the hospital segment is to acquire a market share of 65.5% by 2034.

North America facial bone contouring sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 1.6% by 2024.

The East Asia facial bone contouring market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 2.2% through 2024.

China's facial bone contouring sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 2.5% until 2034.

South Korea's facial bone contouring industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2024.

Japan's facial bone contouring market to exhibit a CAGR of 1.8% by 2024.

The United States facial bone contouring sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 1.6% by 2024.

Canada's facial bone contouring industry to develop at a CAGR of 2.0% through 2024.

Mexico's facial bone contouring sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 1.4% until 2034.

The maxilla and mandible surgery segment in the surgery type category is to boost at a CAGR of 2.2% through 2034.

The hospitals segment in the end user category to boost at a CAGR of 2.0% through 2034.

“Growing awareness of aesthetics is expected to accelerate expansion in the facial bone contouring market. With an emphasis on minimally invasive procedures to define trends, advancements in surgical techniques and the growing desire for customized facial alterations are the main factors influencing the facial bone contouring industry.” Says a Fact.MR Analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Smith and Nephew

Wright Medical Group

NuVasive

Baxter International

KLS Martin GroupKLS Martin Group

Zimmer Biomet

NuVasive, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Key facial bone contouring manufacturers place a high premium on the launch of new technologies and products. The flexibility to quickly scale up or down services in response to changing demand and ease of maintenance and administration are additional features. Organizations focus on industry collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, and agreements to bolster their market position for facial bone contouring.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2819

Recent Developments



The global licensing arrangement between Zimmer Biomet and Bactiguard, which began in 2019, extended to encompass several implant product sectors in February 2022. Joint repair, sports medicine, thoracic and craniomaxillofacial applications, and post-operative infection prevention are among the aspects covered.

The Center for Oral, Facial, and Implant Surgery and the United States Oral Surgery Management announced a new collaboration in November 2021. This specialized management services firm solely employs the best maxillofacial and oral experts.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Aesthetic Wellness Market: Rising influence of celebrities and changing social standards for physical appearances are expected to fuel aesthetic wellness procedure demand.

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: The market for cosmetic surgeries and procedures is predicted to reach US$ 146.5 billion by 2030-end.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Cosmetic dentistry demand is estimated to account for a valuation of US$ 95 billion By 2031-end.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog