DGNX Connects to Ethereum via Broccoliswap - Its Brand New, User-Focused, Cross-Chain Aggregator

DegenX - a 100% DAO-owned and controlled multi-chain DeFi ecosystem - launched LinkBridge, a cross-chain bridge connecting DGNX to Ethereum. This new bridge will enable DGNX token holders to access Ethereum's vast ecosystem of decentralized applications (DApps) and services. Moreover, it will create liquidity and trading opportunities for DGNX on Ethereum. The innovative new bridge is a development milestone for the DGNX project and its growing community.





DegenX had recently developed Broccoliswap , a multi-token and multi-chain aggregator, via a custom

implementation of Rubic - a renowned all-in-one cross-chain swap aggregator. This enables Broccoliswap to provide the best rates and lowest fees for swapping tokens across different blockchains.

Following its recent release, Broccoliswap is at the forefront of DegenX Ecosystem utilities, generating fees and redirecting them to DGNX token holders via the project's proprietary technology, Liquidity Backing. This mechanism ensures maximum security for new and experienced crypto users while helping them maximize returns when trading assets.

Token swapping may be a complex process for many crypto enthusiasts and DeFi participants. Broccoliswap provides a solution by simplifying this process and delivering a quick and seamless route to multi-chain token swaps. The bridge includes automatic slippage calculation, token tax calculation, and bridging without constant network switching. This way, users don't have to tweak every setting of an asset swap, such as selecting the proper chain, setting slippage, adding tokens to the wallet, auto-correcting failed bridge transactions, and more.

Broccoliswap opens the doors to all the utilities and features within the DegenX Ecosystem, allowing users to tap into the limitless opportunities of the crypto space. Overall, the bridge provides a smooth and user-friendly DeFi experience, making cross-chain token swapping broadly accessible and convenient.

About DegenX



DegenX is a EU-based decentralized finance company building a unique ecosystem of cutting-edge DeFi utilities and products. The team comprises industry experts from several areas, including Solidity and full-stack development, graphic design, marketing, operations, and business.

Fueling the DegenX Ecosystem is the DGNX token - a governance and utility token built on Avalanche. DGNX is backed by its base asset, providing the token with an ever-increasing intrinsic baseline value. Token holders enjoy numerous benefits, including the right to propose or vote on proposals and stake their tokens with the StakeX smart contract.

The DGNX token was initially deployed on the Avalanche C-Chain and has a maximum supply of 21,000,000 tokens. The team plans to bridge the DGNX token to other blockchains while maintaining the same maximum supply across networks.

The project has successfully completed smart contract auditing and KYC procedures with SolidProof, one of the industry’s top auditors.