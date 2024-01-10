Vaccine Adjuvant Market Size Worth USD 1.75 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vaccine adjuvant market size was USD 0.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and collaborations and partnerships among market players for adjuvant vaccine development and increasing focus on immunization programs are key factors driving market revenue growth

In addition, increasing collaborations and partnerships among market players for adjuvant vaccine development is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Collaborations and partnerships among market players for adjuvant vaccine development will enable pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and governments to combine their resources and expertise. By working together, they can accelerate the Research & Development (R&D) of adjuvant vaccines, which will not only streamline the vaccine development process but also results in more cost-effective production, making adjuvant vaccines more affordable and accessible.

However, side effects and toxicity of adjuvants is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Aluminum adjuvants, although commonly used, can cause local injection site reactions, including pain and inflammation, and increase the risk of allergic responses. These adverse effects, particularly in pediatric vaccines, lead to concerns and reduced community acceptance. Adjuvants need to enhance immune responses without causing undue side effects to gain broader adoption, which highlights the challenge of developing adjuvants that strike a balance between effectiveness and safety.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2635

A recent trend in the vaccine adjuvant market is increasing availability of synthetic adjuvants. Synthetic vaccine adjuvant development focus on overcoming limitations of existing adjuvants such as alum. Advancements in medicinal chemistry have enabled the design of synthetic adjuvants with defined structures and enhanced immunogenicity. Researchers are exploring novel compounds, including synthetic saponin analogues, α-GalCer derivatives, and other chemically modified molecules. These synthetic adjuvants aim to induce robust and tailored immune responses, addressing the limitations of traditional adjuvants.

Segment Insights

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into research, commercial, and others. The research segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2022 due to the critical role of research in advancing vaccine technology. In-depth research is essential to ensure their effectiveness and safety with genetic engineering enabling the development of vaccines for a broader range of diseases and creation of novel adjuvants. Research provides cost-efficacy data and long-term outcomes, addressing the demands of managed care organizations for evidence-based medicine.

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into human and veterinary vaccine adjuvants. The veterinary vaccine adjuvants is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global vaccine adjuvants market over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of infectious zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted between animals and humans, are on the rise, which presents a dual threat to both animal and human populations.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2635

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global vaccine adjuvants market due to increasing number of government initiatives recommending and promoting vaccination in North America. Initiatives addressing diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV), is in turn, rising demand for vaccines and, consequently, vaccine adjuvants.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global vaccine adjuvants market during the forecast period due to technological advancements development of more effective and safer adjuvants. For instance, in June 2023, Zoetis launched CircoMax in Europe, a new vaccine designed to combat Porcine Circovirus type 2 (PCV2). Unlike earlier vaccines, CircoMax offers dual-genotype coverage (PCV2a and PCV2b), providing more extensive protection against the evolving PCV2d. This vaccine stimulates both cell-mediated and antibody-based immunity, closely mimicking a natural infection response.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 0.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1.75 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, route of administration, usage, disease, application, type, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Adjuvatis, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Croda International PLC, Merck KGaA, TjKaiwei, OZ Biosciences, Brenntag Biosector, MVP Laboratories, Zhuoyue, Aphios, Novavax Inc., MVP Technologies, Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., Invivogen, SEPPIC, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Agenus, Inc., Brenntag Biosector A/S, CSL Corporate, GSK plc, and Vaxart Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2635

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global vaccine adjuvant market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient vaccine adjuvant solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global vaccine adjuvant market report are:

Adjuvatis

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Croda International PLC

Merck KGaA

TjKaiwei

OZ Biosciences

Brenntag Biosector

MVP Laboratories

Zhuoyue

Aphios

Novavax Inc.

MVP Technologies

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

Invivogen

SEPPIC, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Agenus, Inc.

Brenntag Biosector A/S

CSL Corporate

GSK plc

Vaxart

Strategic Development

On May 23, 2023, Croda Pharma partnered with Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI) to accelerate the production of vaccine adjuvant QS-21, a vital component in adjuvant systems used in various vaccines, including those for RSV, malaria, and shingles. QS-21 is also employed in new vaccines and immunotherapy treatments, such as cancer. The collaboration aims to produce QS-21 sustainably from quillaja Saponaria plant cell culture, offering an eco-friendly alternative to harvesting mature trees. This partnership helps to address the limited sources of QS-21, allowing for production of next-generation adjuvant systems for new vaccine development. The move aligns with Croda's strategy to empower biologics delivery.

On January 17, 2023, Elicio Therapeutics developed lymph node-targeted adjuvants and vaccines for various aggressive cancers and infectious diseases. The company has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Angion Biomedica Corp to focus on advancing Elicio's proprietary lymph node-targeting Amphiphile (AMP) technology to develop immunotherapies, with a particular emphasis on ELI-002, a therapeutic cancer vaccine targeting mKRAS-driven tumors.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vaccine-adjuvant-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global vaccine adjuvant market on the basis of type, application, deployment, enterprise size, component, vertical, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Mineral Salt-based Adjuvant Tensoactive Adjuvants Adjuvant Emulsions Liposome Adjuvants Carbohydrate Adjuvants Bacteria-derived Adjuvants Virus-like Particles (VLP) Other Product Types

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Product Intramuscular Subcutaneous Oral Intradermal Intranasal

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Active Immunostimulants Carriers Vehicle Adjuvants



Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Esophagus Infectious Diseases Cancer Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Research Application Commercial Application



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Human Vaccine Adjuvants Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2635

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com