The BuildClub Announces an Exclusive Webinar on Groundbreaking AI Technology

Palo Alto, CA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub is excited to announce an exclusive webinar titled “Unveiling Next-Gen AI Technology” with CEO Stephen Forte, scheduled for January 23rd at 1:30 PM PST. This landmark event marks a significant leap in construction technology, showcasing advancements that are set to redefine industry standards.





Stephen Forte, the visionary CEO of The BuildClub, will conduct a live demonstration to unveil groundbreaking AI technology exclusive to The BuildClub. This webinar is a showcase of technological innovation and an insight into the company's commitment to pioneering the future of construction.





The BuildClub's upcoming AI technology, yet to be seen in the market, signifies a monumental stride in construction technology. This event is a rare opportunity for industry professionals, technology enthusiasts, and potential investors to witness firsthand the unveiling of a technology set to transform the construction landscape.





"We are at the cusp of a technological revolution in the construction industry," said Stephen Forte, CEO of The BuildClub. "We are thrilled to lead this charge and invite everyone to join us in this exciting journey."



