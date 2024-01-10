RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Announces Post-AGM Presentation Information

VANCOUVER, Canada, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that subsequent to the upcoming AGM on January 15, 2024, at 11 AM Pacific Time Our CEO, Mr. Gavin McMillan, will lead a presentation, discuss our current operations, outline the corporate strategic roadmap for business expansion in the European Union over the next 3 years, and provide a comprehensive global market opportunity analysis. This wide-ranging "Blue Sky" overview offers a substantial understanding of our plans and prospects. Following the presentation, Mr. McMillan and our board members will be available for a Q&A session to address any queries or concerns. To join us, please follow this link:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81914530308?pwd=VGc1VDduWGwwcmc5MmZaK0VDMWJ5dz09

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Gavin McMillan"

______________________

Gavin McMillan

CEO and Director

For further information, contact:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Telephone: (604) 332 5355

Email: info@revolugroup.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.