Enphase Energy Hosts Installer Event in the Netherlands to Accelerate Growth in the Dutch Energy Market

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced it will host its “Solar Next” event on Jan. 11, 2024 for installers from across the Netherlands, promoting a comprehensive solution with solar, batteries, and energy management software to help unlock the full potential of the evolving Dutch energy market. The event will include speakers from TenneT, a Dutch transmission system operator, Vandebron, an energy provider in the Netherlands, energy software experts, installers of Enphase products, and Enphase leadership.



Net energy metering (NEM) drove the rapid adoption of solar in the Netherlands, but the over-generation of electricity from solar homes has led to grid imbalances that will require new technology solutions to help solve. To create maximum value for solar homeowners, battery storage systems and energy management software must be added to help drive self-consumption and better manage an increasingly complex energy system. Enphase has developed a comprehensive technology solution to meet the evolving needs of the Dutch energy market as highlighted in its white paper on the Enphase website.

“Our customers’ lives are constantly changing, and so are their energy usage patterns and needs,” said Bart Boelens, owner at SOLLO, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “We need solutions that unlock greater interconnectivity and intelligence. This will allow home solar plus battery systems to generate both savings and earnings for the homeowner.”

“As homes continue to electrify, EV chargers and heat pumps are becoming more commonplace,” said Joop van Voorthuijsen, co-founder and board member at Samenstromen, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “Similarly, as utility prices rise and rate structures constantly change, solar and battery storage systems are being installed to help futureproof homeowners from increasing costs. We need to offer homeowners an end-to-end home energy management solution that maximizes value without compromise.”

Homeowners can see an increase in self-consumption from approximately 45% to 70% by adding a battery to a home solar energy system. During the first half of 2024, Enphase plans to launch new energy management software embedded into Enphase® Energy Systems™ with IQ® Microinverters and IQ® Batteries to enable support for dynamic tariffs. This will help maximize the return on investment (ROI) and reduce the payback period for solar homeowners, with or without NEM.

Enphase will also support participation in virtual power plants (VPPs), enabling homeowners to contribute to the grid imbalance energy marketplace by the end of 2024. Enphase’s customers can be paid to help energy providers and grid operators in the Netherlands balance the grid by discharging and charging their IQ Batteries when signaled. The prices can change every minute and will require dedicated partnerships with energy providers.

“The rapid expansion of renewable energy, especially solar, is essential to helping fight climate change and provide clean, reliable power for all energy consumers," said Rick Bitter, head of energy services at Vandebron, an energy provider in the Netherlands. "As we continue to deploy more solar, we need innovative solutions like home batteries and smart software to help manage the way these systems interact with each other and the grid. We appreciate that Enphase makes solar systems more dynamic and by doing so creates more value for everyone."

The integration of EV chargers and heat pumps with Enphase solar and battery systems will offer additional control and savings potential as part of both dynamic tariff and grid imbalance management. Homeowners can monitor and manage their energy consumption through the Enphase® App, and installers will be able to design complex systems and build proposals using Enphase’s cloud-based software platform, Solargraf℠, which is slated for release in the second quarter of 2024.

“We’re excited to see that Enphase is building a holistic approach to home energy management that will help futureproof our customers from potential regulatory changes related to net metering and surcharges from utilities,” said John Grollé, general manager at Novavolt, a Koolen Industries solar group installer and a longtime installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “We need an end-to-end hardware and software solution that provides clean, reliable, and optimized power to the home, day, or night. We’re confident Enphase will help us bring this to life.”

“We believe the Dutch solar market can continue its growth, independent of net metering, by adopting combined solar, battery, and energy management solutions,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “These solutions will continue to emphasize solar technology as a driving force for the energy transition, as well as offer a win for homeowners, installers, energy providers, and grid operators alike.”

For more information, please visit the Enphase website detailing the state of energy in the Netherlands and the end-to-end Enphase solution. The Enphase “Solar Next” event will be held at De Woonindustrie in Nieuwegein, Netherlands. Please RSVP for the event here.

