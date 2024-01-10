Sertifi Ranks #1 on Hotel Tech Report’s 2024 Top Hotel Payment Processing Software List

Chicago, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete agreements platform used by over 18,500 hospitality, event, and travel companies, is excited to announce they have ranked #1 on Hotel Tech Report’s Global Best Payment Processing Software list in the 2024 HotelTechAwards.

Sertifi offers a more convenient digital payment experience to guests, helping hotel properties get paid 90% faster – all while reducing processing fees. In addition to card payments via SertifiPay, Sertifi’s proprietary processor, Sertifi accepts ACH payments, giving guests an easy way to make payments but at a significantly lower cost to the hotel than credit card fees.

By bringing together traditionally separate workflows and embedding payments into them, departments across a property can finalize business in minutes. Combining the power of payments and e-signatures, Sertifi allows staff to send contract e-signature and payment requests in one easy step, automating and securing the entire agreements workflow. Staff can also take advantage of Sertifi’s credit card authorization solution, complete with AI-powered fraud detection tools, to reduce chargeback risk and get completed authorization forms back 18x faster.

Sertifi customers have saved thousands within one to two months of enabling payment processing and ACH payments. Customers using the authorization solution have also saved thousands a year in chargebacks.

“We’re honored to be recognized in the HotelTechAwards and have the opportunity to improve the payment experience for thousands of hospitality businesses,” said John Stojka, co-CEO at Sertifi. “We’re committed to continual expansion of our offering to meet the evolving needs of our clients and evolving expectations of their guests.”

The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals, such as integration compatibilities, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform with winners determined by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

“The authentic voice of the customer decides the winners of the annual HotelTechAwards – ranking hotel software solutions based on users’ experience in buying, implementing, and using those solutions,” said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report. “This means that Sertifi users decided Sertifi was the #1 payment processor.”

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.