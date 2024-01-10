Bali Fields Canggu Breaks Ground: A Visionary Investment Development Unveiled by Dubai-Based Jonny Dodge

Bali Fields investors will benefit from zero fees from crypto transaction payments

Investors will also get access to exclusive world-class global events and will have the opportunity to sit on the board of The Global Committee.

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distinguished British Entrepreneur and Dubai-based Hospitality Veteran, Jonny Dodge, renowned for his extraordinary exploits in the Luxury & Experience industry, proudly unveils the Bali Fields Canggu development—a visionary neighborhood crafted to foster a vibrant community of diverse and influential global investors. As the Group CEO of My Ocean Company, a leading Yacht Sales, Charter, & Management firm with its regional HQ in Dubai, Jonny Dodge has consistently demonstrated innovation in business and embarked on unparalleled adventures worldwide.

Situated in the heart of Canggu, one of Bali's most coveted locales, Bali Fields stands as a testament to Jonny Dodge's commitment to creating an unparalleled living experience. With its proximity to the beach, restaurants, cafes, and other amenities, Bali Fields emerges as the quintessential destination for those seeking not just an investment but an extraordinary lifestyle.



Mr. Dodge expresses his excitement, stating, "Bali Fields Canggu transcends traditional development; it's a vibrant community of visionaries looking to make a wise investment while indulging in a unique and enriching living experience in one of the world's most captivating locations."



In a groundbreaking move, Bali Fields introduces the option to purchase properties using cryptocurrency, aligning with the modern investor's preferences. Embracing the future of finance, this development revolutionizes the real estate landscape by welcoming cryptocurrency transactions, providing a seamless and secure avenue for investors. Notably, Bali Fields takes pride in offering zero fees for cryptocurrency transactions, eliminating financial barriers and enhancing the overall investment experience.



Bali Fields presents a golden opportunity for investors for several compelling reasons including a thriving tourism industry, stability amidst beauty and ascending property values.



Investors joining Bali Fields Canggu not only secure a premium property in a prime location but also gain an exclusive invitation to become part of The Global Committee. This esteemed committee, curated by Jonny Dodge, serves as a platform for global influencers, thought-leaders, and change-makers to collaborate on initiatives driving positive change worldwide. By acquiring a villa in Bali Fields, investors not only contribute to the growth of a vibrant community but also play a pivotal role in shaping a future where innovation, sustainability, and global impact converge.

About Jonny Dodge:

Jonny Dodge is a British Entrepreneur and Explorer, renowned for his ventures in the Luxury & Experience industry. As the Group CEO of My Ocean Company, Your Sky Jets, and GP Management, Jonny Dodge continues to make significant strides in the business world while exploring unique and innovative opportunities.

About Bali Fields Canggu:

Bali Fields Canggu is an investment neighborhood developed by Jonny Dodge, strategically located in the heart of Canggu, Bali. With its prime location, high-quality construction, and competitive pricing, Bali Fields offers an exceptional investment opportunity in one of Bali's most desirable areas.