Built In Honors JumpCloud in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced that it was honored in the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards by Built In . Specifically, JumpCloud earned a place on Remote Best Midsize Places to Work, Colorado Best Places to Work, and Colorado Best Midsize Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.



“For the fifth year in a row, we’re honored to yet again be recognized for JumpCloud’s thriving remote-first culture,” said Amy Moynihan, chief people officer, JumpCloud. “Building a strong remote culture doesn’t happen by accident. It takes focus and commitment from leaders at every level. JumpCloud is fostering great leadership with a high degree of transparency across our organization so that every team member feels connected and engaged. We also emphasize support for the whole person, both professionally and personally. In a remote culture, lines between work and personal life can easily become blurred. We focus on building a culture where everyone can work in a way that makes sense to them and where they can feel a sense of belonging. This is supported by our employee resource groups, mentorship programs, wellness resources and events, quarterly pulse surveys, and a set of collaboration channels where team members can engage in non-work-related conversations, fostering a sense of community and support.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and CEO, Built In. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

JumpCloud offers an open directory platform with a breadth of technical features that can be centrally managed while keeping users, their activity, and their devices secure. JumpCloud empowers organizations to pursue a Zero Trust security approach by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access. Centralizing single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), directory services, patch management, mobile device management (MDM), password management, remote assist, and more, JumpCloud provides flexibility and cost-savings for IT admins looking to migrate from closed, aging, and patched-together legacy IT infrastructure that is ill-fitted to meet today’s IT needs.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

