Flexible Paper Packaging Market Size Worth USD 99.14 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible paper packaging market size reached USD 66.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumption of frozen food items, growing adoption of lightweight paper packaging, rapidly inclining number of technological innovations in flexible paper packaging, and rising demand for sustainable recyclable food product packaging are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Flexible packaging includes roll stock, bags, pouches, liners, wraps, and other flexible items as products for packaging and are useful in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care which is driving market revenue growth. The major benefits of flexible paper packaging are its flexibility in packaging products of different shapes and sizes including irregular shaped products and consumption of less space than conventional and rigid packaging. It requires less storage space and facilitates easy transportation. In addition, it utilizes less energy and labor in the packaging of the products hence boosting market revenue growth.

The recent advancement of digital printing is significantly boosting market revenue growth owing to increased speed in delivery of end products compared to the conventional intaglio printing. This also reduces the production and transportation time and helps in production of packages for new inventories. Also, digital printing allows faster modification in the digital printing pattern without added costs and high-cost settings. It also allows different packaging of the product, offering discounts and reductions in the prices of the products.

Major companies are developing digital printing solutions for flexible paper packaging which is increasing adoption of the product thus driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 28 August 2023, Sappi and Xeikon, designing, developing, and supplying web-fed digital color presses for label and packaging applications announced their partnership towards developing direct printing on paper-based materials with increasing the flexible packaging's capacity for recycling. XEIKON entered into the paper-based flexible packaging industry with the Xeikon TX500 and dry toner solution, TITON. This resulted in high number of launches of such recyclable flexible packaging products composed using paper by leading market companies.

Inadequate availability of raw materials for production of flexible paper to be used in packaging industry is the key factor hampering market revenue growth. In addition, shortage of workforce in this industry is also limiting market revenue growth.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 66.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 99.14 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Paper Type, Packaging Type, Embellishing Type, Printing Technology, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Coveris, DS Smith, Sabert Corporation, Wihuri Group, WestRock Company, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso Oyj, Nordic Paper, PG Paper Company, McNairn Packaging, Billerud AB, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company, and Rengo Co., Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global flexible paper packaging market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions.

Some major players included in the global flexible paper packaging market report are:

Strategic Development

On 11 May 2023, Mondi, the sustainable packaging and paper producer announced the plans of an upgrade and modernization of the Dynäs pulp and paper plant in Sweden as part pf its flexible packaging business. The objectives of this initiative was to increase productivity, improve the mill's overall environmental performance, and continue to satisfy consumer demand for sustainable paper-based packaging options.

On 5 May 2023, Mondi announced the commencement of production of a recyclable paper bag solution for roll-up mattresses. Mondi developed Protector Bag ExpandForm, an expandable paper bag solution for securely rolling up mattresses using its kraft paper. Protector Bag ExpandForm is a flexible, recyclable packaging replacing standard plastic packaging.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The kraft paper segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for kraft paper bags as they are non-toxic, odorless, and highly sustainable with low carbon footprints which is the key factor driving the revenue growth of the segment. These papers are developed in a way to keep up with the government environmental protection standards and have high strength, as a result, kraft papers are used in groceries. Also, major companies are producing sustainable kraft paper products which is driving revenue growth of the segment. For instance, on 11 May 2023, Billerud announced the launch of a machine-glazed kraft paper specifically designed and approved for the wrapping of kitchen and toilet paper rolls. The paper reaches the optimal point for sustainability, recyclable, renewable, and biodegradable while withstanding rough treatment as any Polyethylene plastic hence boosting revenue growth of the segment.

The wraps segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for paper wraps as they are used as food packaging material for food items such as chocolates which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, flexible paper packaging allows for innovative and attractive designs which help brands to create visually appealing packaging, contributing to increased brand visibility and consumer interest hence boosting revenue growth of the segment.

The Food & beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The main advantages of flexible paper packaging for food and beverages are their convenient usage owing to the lightweight with added benefits such as zip locks and increased longevity of food products which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. It also helps to maintain safety of food items by blocking of damaging Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, moisture, grease, contamination and oxygen. These benefits are resulting in increasing adoption by major companies for launching flexible packaging solutions using paper for mitigating the rising demands of the consumer. For instance, on 8 December 2022, Koehler announced the launch of Koehler NexPure OGR, a sustainable packaging paper that is resistant to oil and grease. This paper is used to package items including sandwiches, burritos, fries, and wraps hence contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The flexible paper packaging market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Revenue growth of the flexible paper packaging market in this region is growing owing to the latest advancements in technology for flexible paper packaging for applications such as confectioneries and bakery items. Rising consumption of frozen food in countries such as U.S. is also driving demand for flexible paper packages owing to their less space utilization. For instance, on 31 January 2023, the American Frozen Food Institute stated the increase in sales of frozen food in U.S. up to the year 2022 at retail stores to be USD 19.4 billion.

Emergen Research has segmented global flexible paper packaging market on the basis of paper type, packaging type, embellishing type, printing technology, end-use, and region:

Paper Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Kraft Paper Parchment Paper Greaseproof Paper Sulfite Paper Glassine Paper



Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pouches Rollstock Shrink Sleeves Wraps Others



Embellishing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hot Coil Cold Coil Others



Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Rotogravure Flexography Digital Printing Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food and Beverages Retail and Consumer Products Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Beauty and Personal Care Agriculture Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



