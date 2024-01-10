Airsoft Guns Market Size Worth USD 4.21 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airsoft guns market size was USD 2.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing technological advancements in airsoft gun is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. The advent of gas-powered guns gave gamers a more realistic shooting experience, replete with blowback mechanisms that emulated genuine firearm recoil. Airsoft gun performance has been improved by innovations such as programmable electronic triggers, Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), and high-torque motors which as a result is driving market revenue growth. In addition, use of smart technology, such as sensors that provide real-time feedback on shooting accuracy and gun health, improve user experience hence contributing to market revenue growth.

Rising demand for airsoft guns as it is use for military and law enforcement training purposes owing to their non-lethal nature is another factor driving market revenue growth. These games allow players to engage in dramatic combat, simulate military or law enforcement events, and put their talents to the test in a safe and controlled setting hence driving market revenue growth. Airsoft guns are used instead of real guns during police and military training because these are safer and pose less risk to trainees' safety which allows trainees to take as many shots as they need while reducing the risk of major harm. Individuals undergoing police training might gain confidence and proficiency by practicing with airsoft firearms hence boosting market revenue growth.

However, The Violent Crime Reduction Act of 2006 (VCRA) distinguishes airsoft weapons as Realistic Imitation Firearms (RIFs) from other imitation firearms. The VCRA allows the purchase of RIFs only if the buyer can establish a legitimate defense. The goal is to ensure that the customer is an active airsoft player who will use the gun for airsoft games which is a key factor hindering market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 2.01 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 4.21 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Mechanism, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled CROSMAN CORPORATION, Umarex USA, Inc., KRISS USA, VEGA FORCE COMPANY, Valken Inc., CYBERGUN GROUP, G&G ARMAMENT TAIWAN LTD, ICS AIRSOFT, INC., A&K Airsoft, Cyma International Limited, TOKYO MARUI Co., Ltd, Lancer Tactical Inc., Classic Army, APS Limited, BALLISTIC BREAKTHRU GUNNERY CORPORATION. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global airsoft guns market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Strategic Development

On 3 November 2022, ICS launched CXP-TOMAHAWK airsoft Sniper rifle. CXP-Tomahawk was a bullpup-designed sniper rifle, installed with 510mm inner barrel on its 910mm total length. Specially designed top feeding magazine provides a smoother movement when changing magazines.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Spring powered segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Rising demand for spring-powered guns since it provides simplicity, reliability, and affordability, making them an attractive option for beginners and seasoned players alike which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. Spring airsoft guns use the strength of a spring to push Ball Bearings (BBs) down the gun's barrel. It is simple to learn and use, as well as highly dependable. Spring-powered airsoft guns are considered as the best entry-level alternatives because they utilize mechanical power and do not have an automatic fire capability, hence contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

B2B distribution segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Growing popularity of airsoft as a recreational activity, training tool, and competitive sport is leading to a rise in demand for these firearms which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. B2B distribution channels serve as an important channel between manufacturers and businesses seeking to procure airsoft guns in bulk quantities. B2B distribution segment is further sub-segmented into hypermarket/supermarkets, specialty store, convenience store, and online sales channel. Online sales channel segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. Consumers are turning to e-commerce websites to purchase from a large selection of options and take advantage of advantageous offers and discounts to avoid the inconvenience of physical shopping. E-commerce is changing the way that people buy and sell alternative products. In terms of product accessibility, affordability, transportation patterns, and many other important elements, e-commerce websites have several benefits over other types of sales channels which is contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for airsoft guns as it is often used for military and law enforcement training purposes owing to their non-lethal nature in countries such the United States and Canada is the key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region. In addition, rising product launches by the major companies in the region is also boosting market revenue growth.

On 13 January 2022, Umarex Airguns introduced AirJavelin Pro Arrow Gun. Using HPA instead of CO2, the AirJavelin Pro’s performance moves to an entirely new level. Its 7.4 cubic inch onboard air tank holds air compressed to 4,500 psi. It is regulated to 1,500 PSI, providing about 25 effective shots. Combined with a 170-grain arrow, this regulator allows the AirJavelin Pro to generate 52 Ft/Lbs of Muzzle energy hence boosting market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented global airsoft guns market on the basis of type, mechanism, price range, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Pistols Rifles Shotguns Sniper Rifles Machine Guns Others

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Spring Powered Electric Powered Gas Powered

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Low (Below USD 100) Medium (USD 100 TO USD 500) High (Above USD 500)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) B2B Distribution Hypermarket/Supermarkets Specialty Store Convenience Store Online Sales Channel B2G Distribution Manufacturers Government Procurement Law Enforcement and Military Suppliers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



