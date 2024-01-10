ZyVersa Therapeutics’ CEO, Stephen C. Glover, Featured on Benzinga All Access

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA; “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have unmet medical needs, announces that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, addressed the 2024 outlook for ZyVersa and the biotechnology industry in a recent interview on Benzinga All Access.



To view the segment, click here.

During the interview, Mr. Glover described the significant unmet need and market opportunity in kidney disease, and how ZyVersa’s Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 has the potential to improve kidney function and reduce kidney disease progression. Current treatments target glomerular hypertension and inflammation, but there are no treatments that target lipid accumulation, which is known to contribute to structural damage, proteinuria, and progression of kidney disease. ZyVersa plans to initiate a Phase 2a trial with VAR 200 in patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in the first quarter of 2024, with preliminary data anticipated by mid-year 2024.

Mr. Glover also discussed ZyVersa’s proprietary Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, which is designed to block initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation contributing to a multitude of inflammatory diseases. ZyVersa plans to complete GLP toxicology studies with IC 100 and submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by initiation of a Phase 1 trial.

In addition to highlighting ZyVersa’s anticipated 2024 milestones, Mr. Glover offered his views on the renewed optimism in the biopharma macroeconomic environment in 2024, as evidenced by an increasingly positive fundraising environment, and upticks in IPOs and mergers and acquisitions across the industry.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with renal or inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes phase clinical stage Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 in development to alleviate damaging accumulation of cholesterol and lipids in the filtering system of the kidneys. The lead indication is treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. VAR 200 has potential to treat other kidney diseases, including Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease. ZyVersa’s pipeline also includes proprietary inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 that blocks initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with a multitude of inflammatory diseases. IC 100 has potential to treat many different CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

