NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Features ARHT Holographic Technology as the Future of Retail

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce its live and pre-recorded hologram technology will be featured at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show set to take place between January 14th -16th in New York City. Following a year of retail firsts for ARHT’s technology around the world, ARHT’s CAPSULE hologram display will greet visitors to the Innovation Lab at NRF 2024.



As the welcoming face of the lab, ARHT CAPSULE will captivate visitors with live beam-ins and a special message from NRF leadership, creating an immersive and engaging experience for attendees while positioning ARHT’s technology as the future of retail.

"In stores, airports, fashion events, corporate experience centers, and retail buying events, global brands have recognized the power of ARHT’s technology to capture and hold the attention of consumers,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “At NRF 2024, the National Retail Federation is using ARHT’s technology to inspire and educate the industry about the power and potential of holographic technology in retail applications.”

NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said, “Every year at NRF’s Big Show, we are committed to showcasing groundbreaking technology and innovations that are impacting the retail industry. This year, we are excited for attendees to experience and interact with ARHT's holographic technology as they enter our Innovation Lab.”

In addition to the grand showcase at the entrance of the Innovation Lab, ARHT CAPSULE will also be featured by global software and supply chain suppliers Manhattan Associates, at booth # 3639, under the banner “The Future of Retail”.

Visit ARHT at the entrance of the Innovation Lab and stop by the Manhattan Associates booth to witness firsthand the future of retail communication and engagement.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

