Signing Day Sports Signs Up More Than 1,000 New Student Athletes During Record-Breaking 2023 U.S. Army Bowl Week

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced that the Company achieved record results at the recently completed 2023 U.S. Army Bowl Week in Frisco, Texas.

The 2023 U.S. Army Bowl Week, in which the final National Combine and U.S. Army Bowl game events were held on December 16-18, 2023, was a successful recruiting event as evidenced by the significant increase in attendance, positive social media coverage, as well as the outstanding performance of participating student athletes. The National Combine had almost 1,000 participants, 14 of whom were selected to participate in the 2024 U.S. Army Bowl game. At the event, the Company signed up more than 1,000 new student-athletes for the Signing Day Sports app. The game that culminated the weekend included many highly recruited athletes who have committed to top-ranked football programs around the country.



Danny Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Signing Day Sports, stated, “The success of the 2023 U.S. Army Bowl Week has invigorated the Signing Day Sports team. Witnessing the increased attendance and the positive social media buzz has been phenomenal. We were especially encouraged by the unexpected but welcomed engagement from parents seeking additional guidance from Signing Day Sports beyond football, expressing their interest in mental health, nutrition, and other issues, reflecting the impact and resonance that our platform is having with parents and student-athletes alike. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and plan to turn this valuable feedback into actionable initiatives to further enhance the platform. This may include the addition of a new apparel line, nutritional supplements, or other similar items. We look forward to continuing our association with the U.S. Army Bowl Week in future years.”

Brian Grabher, the father of Xzavier Grabher, a participant at the Army Bowl Weekend 2023 commented, “The U.S. Army National Combine was a great experience for my son Xzavier and myself. Xzavier learned a lot, both on and off the field, and I appreciated Signing Day Sports’ wholistic approach with my son and the other student-athletes. Your passion for this great game of football and for the athletes whom you come in contact with is extremely evident and felt by all in your presence. Bravo to you and your team at Signing Day Sports! We look forward to working with Signing Day Sports and seeing what the future holds for Xzavier.”

Athletes participating in U.S. Army Bowl combines are entitled to receive one month of access to the Signing Day Sports app’s recruiting platform with registration, a Signing Day Sports recruiting profile with personal guidance from recruiting experts, video highlights from their combine, and tools to put their game highlights into their profiles on the Signing Day Sports app. Following the first month of access, student-athletes must subscribe to continue to use the features of the platform.



Under the Company’s sponsorship agreement with Goat Farm Sports, the owner of the U.S. Army Bowl, the Company is the exclusive national recruiting partner for the U.S. Army Bowl for 2022, 2023 and 2024. The sponsorship agreement will terminate on December 31, 2024. Both parties agreed to a first right of negotiation for the Company to continue as the national recruiting partner for the U.S. Army Bowl events for future years that will commence 120 days after the termination date.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://ir.signingdaysports.com/overview/default.aspx .

