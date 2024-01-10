New York, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "books market by type (adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others), distribution channel (local bookshops, online, specialty stores, and retail shops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the books market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 33.21 billion.

The book market has witnessed remarkable growth due to the expanding implementation of gamification for interactive learning. This driver particularly influences the fiction genres including mystery, science fiction, fantasy, romance, thriller, historical fiction, biography, and autobiography. Gamification's immersive and engaging approach enhances learning experiences, appealing to diverse readers. Its application in these genres fosters deeper engagement, driving the book market's expansion while offering readers enriched narratives across various literary landscapes.





Market Trend

The growing e-commerce and m-commerce sector presents an emerging trend in the book market. This advancement notably impacts various genres including travel, cookbooks, children's books, young adults, graphic novels, poetry, science, history, and philosophy. The accessibility and convenience offered by online platforms drive readers towards digital purchases, transforming how readers engage with diverse literary genres. This trend's growth signifies an evolving landscape, reshaping the book market dynamics and accessibility across an array of literary interests.

Market Challenge

The book market faces a significant challenge in the form of escalating digital addiction, obstructing its growth. This challenge affects various genres including art, music, sports, education, reference, comics, manga, audiobooks, religion, and business. The pervasive allure of digital content draws attention away from traditional reading habits, providing a threat to book sales across diverse literary domains. Navigating this addiction and rekindling interest in physical books presents a critical challenge for sustaining the market's vitality amid evolving digital preferences.

The books market is segmented by type (adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others), distribution channel (local bookshops, online, specialty stores, and retail shops), and geography (North American, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the adult books segment will be significant during the forecast period. Adult books offer college students several benefits, which include features such as embedded audio or video files and communications that facilitate their interaction with the teaching staff. Moreover, adult book distributors are not restricting themselves to an app; they have developed a tool that allows them to build their own content.

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Books Market:

Aleph Book Co., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Coordination Group Publications Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Idea and Design Works LLC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Morris Publishing, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Roli Books, Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd., Scholastic Corp., The Bureau International de I Edition Francaise, The Walt Disney Co., Thomson Reuters Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Vivendi SE

