Gauzy, Research Frontiers and LG Display Reveal at 2024 CES Show How to Make Transparent OLEDs Even Better by Integrating Research Frontiers SPD-Smart Film Technology

Las Vegas, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR), the inventor and licensor of patented SPD-Smart film light-control technology, and Gauzy Ltd., a fully-integrated light and vision control company and licensee of Research Frontiers’ SPD-Smart film light-control technology, announced today that they will demonstrate new LG Display Transparent OLED products at the 2024 CES (West Hall, Booth 6611). These products showcase the remarkable benefits of pairing SPD-Smart light control film with Transparent OLED technology.



In a collaboration among Gauzy, LG Display, and Research Frontiers, the fusion of SPD-Smart film and Transparent OLED screens is ushering in a new era of display innovation. This relationship has yielded Transparent OLEDs that are designed to offer unique advantages across industries with the goal to revolutionize consumer electronics, retail, and transportation, as well as in homes and offices.

Debuting for the first time, at Gauzy’s booth, there will be a 30-inch, LG Display Transparent OLED integrating SPD-Smart film. This innovative product allows the glass on the Transparent OELD to deliver sharp contrast displays, or a shaded area, on the window to block glare that disrupts eyesight and visual comfort. The 30-inch LG Display Transparent OLED product demonstrates some of the more widely known applications of Transparent OLED, including window displays in railway, retail, and entertainment systems.

This significant development of integrating SPD-Smart light control film expands beyond just televisions, showing further consumer and commercial uses of Transparent OLEDs. This combination of cutting-edge technologies allows displays to seamlessly blend with surroundings while delivering bright and vivid visual content for informational displays, messaging, and entertainment.

The high transparency of the display in transparent mode allows the SPD Transparent OLED to harmonize with its environment and unlike traditional screens, creates an open space with visibility to what is beyond the display. With Gauzy’s SPD, varying levels of contrast are added to the display for enhanced brightness in shifting lighting conditions.

SPD-Smart film contains embedded nanoparticles to instantly, precisely and dynamically control the amount of light and glare passing through glass or plastic. Integrated into and operated in synergy with Transparent OLED screens, the film, in real-time, instantly and automatically adjusts the level of light and glare passing through the Transparent OLED. This delivers benefits, including a superior contrast ratio under changing environmental light conditions. Using SPD-Smart film within the Transparent OLED, the amount of light and glare transmitted through the SPD-Smart film adjusts to the ideal level for maintaining an excellent contrast ratio and improved viewability.

Other benefits of SPD-Smart film paired with Transparent OLED displays include:

Customized Transparency : In addition to being capable of automatically adjusting light transmission depending on external conditions, SPD-Smart film can be adjusted by the user with the touch of a button. Users can adjust the level of transparency to meet their desires, enabling them to clearly see through the Transparent OLED or maximize their view of the content on it, depending on their preferences.

Dynamic Shading : When integrated into external-facing windows, facades, or glass, SPD-Smart film can serve as both shading and a display, enhancing room aesthetics while providing shade.

Design Aesthetics : Transparent OLED displays can be tailored to fit various design aesthetics, from sleek and minimalistic to attention-grabbing centerpieces.

Strength and Durability : Transparent OLED panels with SPD-Smart film are constructed from special tempered glass, ensuring their durability even in challenging environments.

Use in Multiple Markets : Transparent OLED displays integrating SPD-Smart film offer exceptional transparency and visual content simultaneously, opening a world of possibilities across multiple diverse industries and markets, including the following:

Consumer Electronics : Transparent OLED displays with SPD-Smart film technology enhance consumer television and appliance products. These Transparent OLEDs deliver superior contrast ratios and can be employed for a wide range of uses, from transparent televisions and consumer appliances to infotainment systems.

Retail : In retail environments, Transparent OLED screens with SPD-Smart film serve as versatile messaging tools. These screens can display revenue-generating advertisements, promote brands, and provide interactive infotainment experiences for customers.

Transportation : The integration of SPD-Smart film in Transparent OLED technology enhances transportation vehicles, including automobiles, trains, marine vessels, and public transit. These displays can be used for windows and dividers, dramatically enhancing the passenger experience. They also improve the performance of Head-Up Displays (HUDs) across various industries, improving safety. SPD-SmartGlass has already been in serial production in the automotive industry for over a decade, and is reliably used in tens of thousands of cars.

Built Environments : Transparent OLED displays with SPD-Smart film technology are not limited to transportation; they are also ideal for built environments. These displays can be used in storefront windows, creating engaging retail displays, or for use in residential and commercial settings.

At 2024 CES, experience the power of incorporating SPD-Smart film into Transparent OLED displays and televisions. Manufacturers have an opportunity to enhance their products and offer unique competitive advantages, aiming to ultimately boost their sales and customer loyalty.

The combination of SPD-Smart film and Transparent OLED displays marks a significant leap forward in display technology, unlocking innovative possibilities for a wide range of applications. At 2024 CES, experience how this transformative technology is poised to redefine the way we interact with displays.

About Gauzy Ltd.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit www.gauzy.com and our social media pages: Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com , and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-SmartGlass” is a trademark of Research Frontiers Inc. “LCG®” (Light Control Glass) is a trademark of Gauzy Ltd.

