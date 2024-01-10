Influenza Diagnostics Market Expected to Exceed USD 2.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR 5.6%| Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global influenza diagnostics market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for influenza diagnostics is estimated to reach US$ 2.0 billion by the end of 2031.

A prominent factor is the increasing integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) into diagnostic systems. AI-driven algorithms enhance data interpretation, aiding in the rapid and accurate identification of influenza strains while predicting potential outbreaks. This technology streamlines diagnostic processes, enabling healthcare providers to respond swiftly and effectively.

Get Access to Sample PDF Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17435

The advent of multiplexing technologies introduces a new dimension to diagnostics. Multiplex assays allow simultaneous detection of various pathogens, including multiple influenza strains, within a single test. This innovation reduces time and resources, providing comprehensive diagnostic information promptly, thereby expediting treatment decisions.

The emergence of novel biomarkers for influenza detection is gaining attention. Research explores unconventional biological indicators associated with the virus, enhancing diagnostic specificity and accuracy. Incorporating these biomarkers into diagnostic assays promises improved detection capabilities and better differentiation between influenza strains and other respiratory infections.

Influenza Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

The influenza diagnostics market is characterized by intense competition characterized by key players such as Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and BD. These industry leaders dominate with their comprehensive product portfolios comprising rapid antigen tests, PCR-based assays, and molecular diagnostic kits.

Emerging contenders like Luminex Corporation and Quidel Corporation leverage technological advancements to introduce innovative point-of-care solutions. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions drive market expansion and innovation.

The market benefits from the influx of novel technologies, including AI-driven diagnostics and portable testing platforms, reshaping the competitive landscape by emphasizing accuracy, speed, and accessibility in diagnosing influenza strains to meet global healthcare demands. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

3M

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BIOMÉRIEUX

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Goldsite Diagnostics, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

SA Scientific Ltd.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Findings of the Market Report

Type A flu virus segment leads the influenza diagnostics market due to its prevalence and potential for varied strains and severity.

RT-PCR tests stand as the leading test type segment in the influenza diagnostics market due to high accuracy and sensitivity.

Kits & reagents emerge as the leading product type segment in the influenza diagnostics market due to widespread usage and accessibility.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Continuous innovation in diagnostic tools, including rapid antigen tests and molecular assays, drives accuracy and efficiency in influenza detection.

Increasing outbreaks globally fuel demand for reliable and rapid diagnostic solutions, emphasizing early detection and containment.

Growing adoption of point-of-care testing facilitates rapid and decentralized influenza diagnosis, enhancing patient access and treatment initiation.

Focus on developing diagnostics with improved sensitivity and specificity ensures accurate identification of influenza strains, aiding in targeted treatment.

Heightened awareness and preparedness initiatives post-pandemic drive investments in robust diagnostic infrastructure, strengthening healthcare systems' resilience.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=17435

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market: Regional Profile

In North America, advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust R&D investments drive market growth. Leading companies like Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories dominate with sophisticated diagnostic tools, fostering a high-demand market for accurate and rapid influenza testing solutions.

Leading companies like Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories dominate with sophisticated diagnostic tools, fostering a high-demand market for accurate and rapid influenza testing solutions. Europe shows a strong emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive healthcare strategies. Countries like Germany and the United Kingdom witness innovation from companies such as BD and Quidel Corporation, providing a wide array of influenza diagnostic assays, fostering a competitive market.

shows a strong emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive healthcare strategies. Countries like Germany and the United Kingdom witness innovation from companies such as BD and Quidel Corporation, providing a wide array of influenza diagnostic assays, fostering a competitive market. The Asia Pacific region experiences rapid market expansion owing to a burgeoning population and increasing influenza prevalence. Companies like Sekisui Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific contribute significantly, focusing on accessible and affordable diagnostic solutions. Government initiatives promoting healthcare infrastructure in countries like China and India further propel market growth.

Product Portfolio

Goldsite Diagnostics Inc . pioneers in innovative diagnostic solutions, specializing in cutting-edge assays for early disease detection. Their portfolio includes advanced molecular tests and biomarker-based assays, aiming to revolutionize healthcare with accurate, rapid, and reliable diagnostic tools for improved patient outcomes.

. pioneers in innovative diagnostic solutions, specializing in cutting-edge assays for early disease detection. Their portfolio includes advanced molecular tests and biomarker-based assays, aiming to revolutionize healthcare with accurate, rapid, and reliable diagnostic tools for improved patient outcomes. Hologic Inc. leads in women's health, offering a diverse portfolio ranging from advanced imaging systems to diagnostic tools and assays. Their emphasis on innovation results in high-quality solutions for breast health, cytology, molecular diagnostics, and more, prioritizing early detection and patient well-being.

leads in women's health, offering a diverse portfolio ranging from advanced imaging systems to diagnostic tools and assays. Their emphasis on innovation results in high-quality solutions for breast health, cytology, molecular diagnostics, and more, prioritizing early detection and patient well-being. DiaSorin S.p.A. excels in in vitro diagnostics, delivering a comprehensive range of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions. Their product portfolio includes innovative assays for infectious diseases, hormonal disorders, and autoimmune conditions, focusing on accuracy, efficiency, and improved patient care globally.

Influenza Diagnostics Market: Key Segments

By Flu Virus Type

Type A

Type B

By Test Type

RT-PCR Tests

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs)

Viral Culture

Immunofluorescence Assays

Serological Tests

Others (LAMP, SAMBA, etc.)

By Product Type

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others (Academics & Research Institutes, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get Exclusive Discount on Influenza Diagnostics Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=17435

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Thrombectomy Devices Market – The global Thrombectomy Devices Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031

Lactate Meter Market - The global lactate meter market size was worth USD 141.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 299.5 Mn by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.5%.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com