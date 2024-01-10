Automox Surpasses Milestone of Over 500 Supported Third-Party Software Patching Titles

AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in IT automated endpoint management, is proud to announce a milestone achievement in helping customers combat one of their biggest challenges – patching third-party software. Keeping third-party software titles up to date is a constant time sink and source of security vulnerabilities for businesses today. According to TechRepublic, 62% of IT administrators say staying current with new operating systems and application versions across their environment is one of their largest struggles. And, in Automox’s 2024 State of IT Ops research report, 93% of IT ops professionals reported issues with third-party patching.

Despite exponential growth in the number of software applications used across organizations, the tools to keep that software up to date have not kept pace. With point solutions and manual workarounds, IT practitioners are often left to monitor, prioritize, package, deploy, and patch each third-party app individually.

“With a goal of creating more efficiencies in our patching and software deployment processes, we were eager to find a single vendor who could help us address all of our third-party patching. With all of the monitoring, tracking, and packaging of our third-party updates singularly addressed by Automox, we now have a central platform to revolutionize our third-party patch management seamlessly.” Tommy DEVOYE, System Engineer, Damartex Group

With third-party security vulnerabilities and attacks at a frenzied pace, time is of the essence. Automox’s automatic patch detection, packaging, and scheduled deployment from a single platform shorten the time to update and close the window on bad actors. Automox lightens the burden of complicated third-party patching by taking on the monitoring, tracking, and packaging of updates for automatic distribution with industry-leading third-party support.

Now with more than 500 third-party software titles and counting, Automox has one of the industry’s largest and fastest-growing catalogs of supported vendors — all kept up to date from a single platform. The catalog includes mainstays like Slack, Zoom, Google Chrome, and Adobe Acrobat but also addresses long-tail needs with support for hundreds of lesser-known titles.

“In surpassing the 500 supported third-party software titles milestone, we’re delivering on the promise to help our customers consolidate for even faster patching across all their operating systems and applications,” said Jason Kikta, CISO/SVP Product of Automox. “We now have coverage for virtually everything our customers need to patch on their Windows, macOS, and Linux workstations and servers.”

Automox helps relieve the fatigue and frustration of managing third-party titles. With a vast catalog of over 500 supported software applications, Automox customers can now manage, configure, and track all their third-party inventory – and natively patch it all from one place.

Visit Automox’s third-party support catalog to find the most up-to-date coverage of third-party supported titles.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, and win back hours in their days. Automox makes it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

