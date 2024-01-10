Olive Oil Market Surpassed US$ 24,581.3 Million Mark in 2033; Increasing Preference for Organic Ingredients to Favor Growth, Recent Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Market Insights:



The market for olive oil can be expected to expand at a value based CAGR of 4.25% and show an increase in revenue from US$ 16,212.3 Million to around US$ 24,581.3 Million by 2033. the global olive oil market has been experiencing dynamic trends and significant developments. Olive oil, a fundamental component of the Mediterranean diet, has gained widespread popularity due to its perceived health benefits and versatile culinary applications. Key market insights indicate a growing demand for high-quality, extra virgin olive oil, driven by an increased consumer focus on health and wellness.

One notable trend in the olive oil market is the geographical diversification of production and consumption. While Mediterranean countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece remain dominant players, there has been a rise in olive oil production in non-traditional regions like the United States, Australia, and South America. This diversification is partly influenced by the global demand for premium and specialty olive oils, leading to an expanded market landscape.

Consumer awareness of the various health benefits associated with olive oil, such as heart health and anti-inflammatory properties, has contributed to its elevated status as a preferred cooking oil. The market has responded to this demand by witnessing an increase in product offerings, including organic and cold-pressed variants, catering to consumers seeking healthier and more sustainable choices.

Furthermore, the olive oil market is influenced by factors such as sustainability, traceability, and authenticity. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the origin and production methods of their food, leading to a greater emphasis on transparency in the olive oil supply chain. This has prompted industry players to invest in traceability technologies and certifications to assure consumers of the authenticity and quality of their olive oil products.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 16,212.3 Million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 24,581.3 Million Growth Rate - CAGR 4.25% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 407 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Nature, End Use, Packaging, Distribution Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Gallo Worldwide, LDA, Cargill, Incorporated, Broges SA, Deoleo, S.A., California Olive Ranch, Fieldfresh Foods Private Limited, Almazaras de la Subbetica, Paolo Bonomelli Boutique Olive Farm, Conagra Brands, Oro del desierto, Sucesores de Hermanos López SA, Hacienda El Palo SL, Frantoio Romano, Colavita USA, LLC

Top 7 Key Trends from the Olive Oil Market:

Rising Demand for Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO): Consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with extra virgin olive oil, including its high antioxidant content and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, has led to a surge in demand for EVOO. The premium quality and distinct flavors of extra virgin olive oil contribute to its popularity among health-conscious consumers. Geographical Diversification of Production: Traditionally dominated by Mediterranean countries like Spain, Italy, and Greece, the olive oil market has seen an expansion of production to non-traditional regions. Countries such as the United States, Australia, and South American nations have been increasing their olive oil production, contributing to a more geographically diverse market landscape. Increased Focus on Sustainable and Traceable Practices: Sustainability and traceability have become central concerns for consumers. There is a growing trend in the market towards environmentally friendly and socially responsible olive oil production. Brands are investing in sustainable farming practices, and traceability initiatives are gaining prominence to provide consumers with information about the origin and production methods of the olive oil they purchase. Expansion of Product Offerings: Olive oil producers are diversifying their product offerings to meet the evolving preferences of consumers. This includes the introduction of organic, cold-pressed, and flavored olive oils. The market has seen a rise in specialty and premium olive oil varieties, catering to consumers seeking unique and high-quality products. Technological Advancements in Harvesting and Processing: Innovations in harvesting and processing technologies are enhancing the efficiency and quality of olive oil production. From advanced irrigation systems to modern milling and extraction methods, technological advancements are contributing to increased yields and improved overall quality. Transparent Labeling and Certification: Consumers are becoming more discerning, and there is a growing demand for transparent labeling on olive oil products. Certifications, such as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), are gaining importance as they assure consumers of the authenticity and quality of the olive oil, reinforcing trust in the product. E-commerce and Digital Marketing Growth: The olive oil market has embraced e-commerce platforms and digital marketing strategies to reach a wider audience. Brands are utilizing online channels to educate consumers about olive oil varieties, production processes, and health benefits. Direct-to-consumer sales through e-commerce have become increasingly popular, providing convenience for consumers.



Driving Factors:

The olive oil market is influenced by a myriad of factors that collectively contribute to its growth and sustained demand globally. One of the primary driving forces behind the increasing popularity of olive oil is its well-established reputation as a healthy cooking oil. Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, making it a favored choice for health-conscious consumers. The growing awareness of the Mediterranean diet, which prominently features olive oil, has further fueled its demand as consumers seek healthier dietary options.

Another significant factor propelling the olive oil market is the expanding recognition of its versatile applications. Olive oil is not only valued for its culinary uses but is also a key ingredient in cosmetics and skincare products. The cosmetic industry has embraced the benefits of olive oil, leveraging its moisturizing and nourishing properties, which has contributed to increased demand and market growth. Additionally, olive oil's reputation for promoting heart health has made it a staple ingredient in various food products, further diversifying its applications.

Global culinary trends and an increasing preference for gourmet and ethnic cuisines have also driven the olive oil market. As consumers become more adventurous in their culinary choices, there is a growing demand for high-quality, extra virgin olive oils with distinct flavor profiles. This shift towards premium and specialty olive oils has not only elevated the market value but has also encouraged producers to focus on quality and authenticity to meet discerning consumer expectations.

Furthermore, the globalization of food cultures and the rise of online platforms for gourmet products have facilitated greater access to different varieties and origins of olive oil. Consumers are now more knowledgeable about the diverse range of olive oil products available, encouraging them to explore and experiment with different flavors and grades. This accessibility and information dissemination have played a crucial role in expanding the olive oil market, making it a staple in kitchens worldwide.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The olive oil market faces a combination of challenges and opportunities as it navigates global dynamics, changing consumer preferences, and industry trends. One prominent challenge is the susceptibility of olive trees to environmental factors such as droughts and diseases. Climate change poses a significant threat to olive oil production, impacting crop yields and potentially leading to supply shortages. Additionally, the olive oil industry contends with fraudulent practices, where lower-quality oils are sometimes misrepresented as extra virgin olive oil, affecting consumer trust and the reputation of the market.

On the flip side, there are substantial opportunities for growth in the olive oil market. The rising awareness of the health benefits associated with olive oil consumption, particularly its heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidant properties, presents a significant market opportunity. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, the demand for high-quality, authentic olive oils is expected to grow. Moreover, the culinary versatility of olive oil, its use in gourmet and specialty cooking, and its incorporation into various food products contribute to expanding market opportunities.

The global culinary landscape is witnessing a shift towards healthier eating habits, and olive oil aligns well with this trend. Mediterranean diets, known for their reliance on olive oil, have gained popularity worldwide. This presents an opportunity for the olive oil market to position itself not only as a cooking ingredient but also as a cultural and lifestyle choice. To capitalize on these opportunities, industry players must focus on sustainable and transparent practices, including certifications and traceability, to build and maintain consumer trust.

while challenges such as environmental vulnerabilities and fraudulent activities persist in the olive oil market, there are ample opportunities for growth driven by health-conscious consumers, culinary trends, and the versatility of this essential cooking ingredient. The industry's ability to address challenges, embrace sustainability, and effectively communicate the unique attributes of authentic olive oils will play a crucial role in shaping its future success.

Future Prospects and Innovations:

The future prospects for the olive oil market present a compelling narrative marked by a combination of evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and sustainability imperatives. As health-conscious consumers increasingly prioritize nutritious and natural food choices, olive oil is poised for continued growth, given its well-documented health benefits. The market is expected to witness an expanded consumer base, driven by the rising awareness of the Mediterranean diet's positive impact on overall well-being.

Innovations in olive oil production techniques and technologies are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the market's future. From precision farming practices to advanced extraction methods, the industry is embracing technology to enhance efficiency, quality, and sustainability. Precision agriculture, incorporating data analytics and sensor technologies, is enabling olive growers to optimize irrigation, reduce environmental impact, and ensure a consistent supply of high-quality olives for oil production.

Sustainability is a key focus area in the olive oil market's future trajectory. Producers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices, emphasizing organic farming methods, and implementing initiatives to minimize waste and carbon footprint. The demand for traceability and transparency in the supply chain is pushing companies to implement blockchain and other technologies to provide consumers with detailed information about the origin and production practices of the olive oil they purchase.

Additionally, the olive oil market is witnessing a surge in innovative product offerings. Producers are experimenting with unique flavor profiles, blending different olive varieties, and introducing infused oils to cater to diverse consumer tastes. As the market becomes more competitive, product differentiation through innovation is expected to be a key strategy for companies aiming to capture new market segments.

The future of the olive oil market holds promising prospects, driven by the convergence of health-conscious consumer choices, technological innovations, and a commitment to sustainable and transparent practices. As the industry embraces these trends, stakeholders are well-positioned to navigate the evolving market dynamics and cater to the increasing demand for high-quality, responsibly produced olive oil. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, consulting recent industry reports and market analyses is recommended.

Top 10 Key Players in the Olive Oil Market:

Deoleo S.A.: As one of the world's largest olive oil companies, Deoleo is known for its well-known brands, including Bertolli, Carapelli, and Carbonell. Cargill, Inc.: A global agribusiness giant, Cargill is involved in the production and distribution of various food products, including olive oil. Sovena Group: Sovena is a leading international olive oil producer, recognized for its brands such as Oliveira da Serra. COFCO International: A major player in the global agribusiness, COFCO International is involved in the production and trading of various agricultural products, including olive oil. Borges International Group: Based in Spain, Borges is a renowned producer of olive oil and other food products, with a strong global presence. Salov S.p.A.: An Italian company, Salov is recognized for its premium olive oil brands, including Sagra and Il Casolare. Agro Sevilla Group: A cooperative based in Spain, Agro Sevilla is one of the world's largest producers of table olives and a significant player in the olive oil market. Lamasia: Lamasia is a Spanish company specializing in the production of olive oil, with a focus on both domestic and international markets. Gallo Worldwide: Based in Portugal, Gallo is a well-known brand globally, offering a range of olive oil products. Goya Foods, Inc.: While primarily known for its Latin American food products, Goya Foods also has a signifi

Key Questions in the Report on Olive Oil Market:

What are the key varieties of olive oil available in the market, and how do they differ in terms of taste and usage?

How does the olive oil market respond to changing consumer preferences, especially in terms of health and sustainability considerations?

Which regions are renowned for producing high-quality olive oil, and how does the origin impact the flavor profile of the oil?

What certifications and quality standards should consumers look for when purchasing olive oil to ensure authenticity and premium quality?

Are there technological innovations in olive oil production that contribute to enhanced quality and sustainability?



