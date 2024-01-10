Fast Simon Brings GenAI Similarities and Personalized AI Features to Tapcart

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon, the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, announced today that they have introduced three new widgets for Tapcart’s mobile app builder: visually similar products, shop the look and personalized cross-sell recommendations. Using Fast Simon’s AI technology, these features will enhance upsell and cross-sell with personalized AI recommendations on merchants' mobile apps powered by Tapcart.



According to a recent report, 91% of consumers made online purchases using their smartphones in 2023, and mobile commerce sales are expected to reach $710 billion by 2025, making an optimized mobile app essential for both businesses and consumers. Tapcart lets eCommerce merchants easily turn their online store into a mobile app. Fast Simon, a Tapcart Elite Status Technology Partner, is letting merchants further optimize their Tapcart apps to surface more relevant products that are likely to convert.

"Search, merchandising and personalization are critical elements for merchants to get right in 2024. Shoppers want experiences that guide them on their shopping journey and help them find products that they truly love,” said Eric Netsch, Tapcart CEO. “We've seen a direct link in the personalization we offer in-app with an increase in AOV and shopper loyalty. We are doubling down on this by partnering with Fast Simon to offer several new, and deeper, integrations that will power merchants' apps."

The three new widgets are available via Tapcart’s new custom app blocks interface. They are:

Visually similar products widget suggests products in the same cut, color or style as what’s being viewed.

suggests products in the same cut, color or style as what’s being viewed. Shop the look widget suggests other products displayed in the image, like shoes and a purse to complement a dress being viewed.

suggests other products displayed in the image, like shoes and a purse to complement a dress being viewed. Personalized cross-sell recommendations widget shows items that the shopper may be interested in based on search, click and purchase history, as well as what other shoppers with similar interests viewed.



“Fast Simon harnesses the power of AI to provide a tailored and engaging shopping experience for Tapcart customers,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “These new widgets, designed specifically for Tapcart mobile apps, let merchants enhance their customers’ shopping experience and boost sales.”

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value. Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and Hoover. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

