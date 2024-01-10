Two Hands Corporation to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

Toronto, ON CANADA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTC: TWOH) is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

Two Hands Corporation is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

"We are incredibly excited to present at the Sequire Investor Summit this year," said Nadav Elituv, CEO of Two Hands Corporation. "It's a fantastic opportunity to engage with top investors and showcase our latest innovations. We're eagerly looking forward to sharing our vision and connecting with the vibrant investment community in Puerto Rico. This event is not just a meeting, it's where the future of investment and innovation converge!"

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTC: TWOH) is a Canadian-based distribution company focused exclusively on the grocery market through the Cuore Food Services brand. Two Hands’ inventory is updated continuously and generally consists of produce, meats, pantry items, bakery & pastry goods, gluten free goods, and organic items, acquired from various suppliers in Canada and Internationally. For more information about Two Hands Corporation, please visit: www.twohandsgroup.com

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

