3D Systems Announces Executive Leadership Changes

ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced changes in the company’s leadership structure.

Reji Puthenveetil, who currently serves as EVP, Industrial Solutions, will take on expanded responsibilities as EVP, Additive Solutions and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Reji will have responsibility for all of the company’s commercial operations, ranging from Sales and Marketing to 3D Systems’ unique Application Innovation Group, across both the Industrial and Healthcare business units. With this consolidation of commercial responsibilities, Menno Ellis, who has served as the leader of the company’s Healthcare business from its creation in 2020, will be leaving the company to pursue other leadership opportunities. Importantly, the company will continue to operate two business units, Healthcare Solutions, comprising both Medical Devices and Dental markets, and Industrial Solutions, which spans numerous industrial market verticals, from aerospace and defense to semiconductor, automotive, energy, and consumer markets.

In addition, after a productive 17-year career with the company, Andy Johnson, Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Legal Counsel, will be leaving 3D Systems to pursue new leadership opportunities. Andy will remain in his role while a search is undertaken for a new General Counsel.

Commenting on the executive leadership changes, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are grateful to both Menno and Andy for their many contributions to the company. Since my arrival in the summer of 2020, both leaders have been instrumental in helping focus and reshape the company, as we transformed into the two distinct business units we have today. I am confident that both executives will continue to find great success in their future leadership endeavors.”

Dr. Graves continued, “This simplification of our commercial operations will support optimization of our go-to-market strategies, reduce operating costs, and enhance our ability to respond quickly to changes in the market as momentum continues to build in the adoption of 3D printing in production facilities around the world. Importantly, by continuing to operate in two business units, we will retain a strong focus on the unique needs of both our Healthcare and Industrial customers, an approach that has been very well received in the market.”

