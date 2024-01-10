Sanitization Robots Market Size Projected to Reach USD 4.8 billion by 2031, With 19.2% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The sanitization robots market was valued at US$ 927.3 million in 2022. It is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2031, resulting in sales totaling nearly US$ 4.8 billion. Advanced technologies are expected to enhance the effectiveness of sanitization robots in the future. In addition, advanced sensors may be implemented for better contamination detection and navigation, and robotics technologies may be implemented for better efficiency and autonomy.

Different environments require different sanitation robots, which can be customized. Healthcare robots are tailored to meet the specific needs of hospitals, whereas those designed for offices may be capable of covering large areas. As robotics becomes more autonomous, the trend is likely to continue. Human safety may become a higher priority as sanitization robots become more prevalent. Safety protocols may be improved by incorporating modern obstacle detection and avoidance mechanisms to minimize accidents.

Robotic sanitization will likely continue to be adopted across diverse industries such as hospitality, education, retail, and transportation. As pandemics, as well as general hygiene, continue to drive the need for clean, safe environments, demand may persist. To enhance their effectiveness, future sanitization robots will incorporate advanced technologies.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In terms of product type, ultraviolet light disinfection robots topped the global sanitization robots market share in 2022.

Based on technology, fully autonomous sanitization robots are expected to dominate the global market significantly.

In terms of end-user, health care facilities account for a significant share of the market for sanitization robots.

A majority of the global industry's revenue came from North America in 2022.

Global Sanitization Robots Market: Growth Drivers

Sanitization robots are becoming more capable as robotics and sensor technology advance. Pathogens are often eliminated with ultraviolet (UV) light, sprays of disinfectants, or other innovative methods used by these robots. As workplace safety and hygiene have become increasingly important, businesses and organizations have invested in sanitization robots.

Sanitization robots have some businesses looking beyond immediate pandemic concerns as long-term investments to maintain high hygiene standards. As a result, these technologies have been in demand. Strong sanitization measures have been recognized as important by governments and health organizations worldwide.

Various industries have adopted sanitization robots because of supportive regulations and guidelines. As an alternative to manual cleaning, sanitation robots are an effective and cost-effective alternative. Their speed and consistency allow them to cover large areas efficiently and cost-effectively.

Sanitization robots have become increasingly popular as more businesses and individuals become aware of the importance of keeping their working and living environments clean and hygienic. Health and well-being are not only important for pandemic emergencies but also for overall health. Robots used for sanitization are found in hospitality, healthcare, retail, transportation, and manufacturing. Many businesses looking to enhance hygiene protocols can benefit from these robots' versatility.

Global Sanitization Robots Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to drive demand for sanitization robots market. The interest in sanitization robots in North America was largely related to maintaining sterile environments and protecting healthcare professionals and patients.

Various high-touch surfaces, including patient rooms and surgical areas were disinfected using these robots. In North America, many businesses have invested in sanitization robots to maintain a clean and safe workplace for their employees and visitors.

As North America became a technology innovation hub, it saw the development and deployment of advanced sanitization robots. In addition to UV-C lights, AI, and sensors, these robots often included cutting-edge technology. In addition to government support, a number of institutions has adopted sanitization robots. A few public facilities and transportation hubs supported or rewarded investment in advanced sanitization technologies.

Global Sanitization Robots Market: Key Players

To strengthen their positions, leading players launch new products, merge, form partnerships, and collaborate. To maximize revenue opportunities, these companies are keeping up with the latest technology in sanitization robots.

Blue Ocean Robotics

Xenex Disinfection Services

Softbank Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Avidbots

Novapura AG

Skytron

Tru-D SmartUVC

Mediland Enterprise Corporation

Key Developments

In February 2023, Sage Memorial Hospital, Ganado, and OhmniLabs, a California company, partnered and signed a contract for three OhmniClean UV disinfection robots to be provided to the hospital.

Global Sanitization Robots Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

Disinfectant Spraying Robots

By Technology

Semi-autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By End User

Healthcare Facilities

Manufacturing Companies

Transportation

Shopping Centers & Malls

Hospitality

Others (office buildings, residential facilities, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

