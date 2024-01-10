DNA/RNA Sample Extraction & Isolation Industry, Forecast to 2033: High-Quality Spin Columns & Membranes are the Future of Nucleic Acid Isolation

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Furthermore, the market's value in 2022 was estimated at $2.26 billion, and it is anticipated to reach $4.79 billion by 2023, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during this period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for genomic analysis in research, clinical diagnostics, forensic applications, and the prevalence of diseases, alongside the adoption of new technologies. The market encompasses various technologies, reagents, instruments, and services designed to extract and isolate high-quality nucleic acid samples from biological specimens.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market is in a mature phase. Basic methods for DNA/RNA extraction have been in use for decades. However, recent years have witnessed improvements and innovations in extraction methods, particularly with the advent of next-generation sequencing and the growing demand for rapid testing, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. New technologies and devices that offer faster, more efficient, or more cost-effective extraction methods could rejuvenate the market, potentially pushing it back into a growth phase.

Industry Impact

The DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market has played a fundamental role in the advancement of modern biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and research. One of its most significant impacts is evident in the field of medical diagnostics and personalized medicine. Efficient extraction and isolation of DNA/RNA have paved the way for the development of tests that can detect diseases at earlier stages. This early detection often leads to more effective treatments and better prognoses for patients. Moreover, this technology has transformed the concept of treatment from detection only to include personalized treatment. Personalized medicine tailors treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup, contributing to more effective outcomes with fewer side effects.

In addition, the research and development sector has benefited greatly from advancements in DNA/RNA extraction techniques. Many scientific studies rely on the ability to study genetic material accurately. Efficient and reliable extraction methods enable researchers to delve deeper into genetic studies, explore evolutionary patterns, and undertake projects like genome sequencing with greater precision. This precision and reliability accelerate discoveries, leading to a more profound understanding of genetics and its role in various domains, from evolution to disease propagation.

In essence, the DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market has not only supported but catalyzed numerous breakthroughs in both medicine and research. Its influence continues to grow as methods become more refined and accessible, promising even more revolutionary findings in the future.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Product

Consumables (Kits, Reagents)

Instruments

Consumables to Dominate the Global DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market (by Product)

Consumables are expected to dominate the global DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market (by product). This is primarily due to their extensive use in almost all applications related to DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation. The increasing use of media, kits, and reagents is expected to drive significant growth in this segment.

Segmentation 2: by Technology

Consumable-Based Technology (Silica-Based, Magnetic Particle Technology, Other Technologies)

Instrument-Based Technology (Automated Spin Column-Based, Magnetic Bead-Based, Automated Liquid Handling)

The technology segment is based on different technologies of consumables and instruments. The technology segment also includes the market size and forecast of DNA and RNA-based products for each consumable's technologies. On the other hand, the instruments segment includes the market size and forecast of different throughputs, such as low, medium, and high, at each instrument technology segment.

In consumable-based technology, the silica-based segment holds the larger share in 2022. However, magnetic particle technology is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2033.

In instrument-based technology, the magnetic bead-based segment holds the larger share in 2022; however, the automated spin column-based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Segmentation 3: by Application

PCR

NGS

Cloning

Microarray

Blotting Techniques

Other Applications

PCR to Dominate the Global DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market (by Application)

Based on application, the global DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market was dominated by the PCR segment in FY2022. Nowadays, PCR is usually used in several laboratories around the world, as it amplifies DNA further, allowing the analysis of even very small amounts of nucleic acid. With growing technological advancements in molecular biology techniques, PCR has been utilized in several fields, including disease diagnosis, DNA profiling, precision medicine, and gene expression.

Segmentation 4: by End User

Clinical Diagnostic and Forensic Laboratories

Research Academics and Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Among end users, research academics and institutions held the larger share of 46.74% in 2022. However, clinical diagnostic and forensic laboratories is expected to witness the highest growth of 7.29% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

China dominated the Asia-Pacific market in 2022 with a share of 8.18%. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors, including increasing demand for molecular diagnostics, genomics research, and the rise in infectious diseases. Several new and advanced sequencing techniques, such as whole genome sequence and single-cell sequencing, are being implemented to help enable researchers to utilize disease-specific DNA and RNA information to improvise therapeutic and diagnostic research in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, genomic applications, enabling personalized interventions, have expanded in the region to include targeted use of pharmaceuticals and nutritional genomics.

Recent Developments in the Global DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market

In July 2023, QIAGEN N.V. announced the launch of the QIAseq normalizer kits. This is a fast, convenient, and cost-effective method for pooling different DNA libraries.

In December 2020, Autogen, Inc. launched an automated workflow, NeXTRACT 48, for the rapid extraction of viral DNA and/or RNA from a variety of samples, including VTM, UVT, and sputum.

In October 2020, Purigen Biosystems launched the Ionic Cells to Pure DNA Low Input Kit for researchers working with limited biological samples, which enables extraction and purification of high-quality DNA for the rapid investigation of genetic abnormalities or examination of disease treatment effects.

In January 2021, OraSure Technologies, Inc.'s product OMNIgene ORAL (OM-505) saliva collection kit was included in the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted to Ambry Genetics for use in its Ambry COVID-19 RT-PCR saliva test.

In March 2020, Zymo Research Corporation partnered with Tecan to launch a ready-to-go processing solution to streamline viral DNA/RNA extraction from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, saliva, sputum, plasma, and serum.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities



Market Demand Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Genetic Tests Increasing Demand for DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation: The growing adoption of genetic tests has ushered in a transformative era in healthcare, research, and personalized medicine. These tests, which encompass a wide range of applications, from diagnosing genetic disorders to uncovering ancestry information, have become increasingly popular among individuals and healthcare providers alike. As this adoption curve continues to climb, it brings a significant and expanding demand for DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation methods.

Market Restraints:

Lack of Awareness and Availability of DNA/RNA Extraction and Isolation Kits in Underdeveloped Countries: The limited awareness and understanding of DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation techniques in underdeveloped countries represent a critical challenge in the field of molecular biology and genetic research. These regions often face significant obstacles when it comes to accessing and implementing advanced scientific methods, including those related to genetic material processing.

Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in DNA/RNA Isolation and Extraction Processes: Technological advancements in DNA/RNA isolation processes, including spin-column and automation in magnetic beads methods, have revolutionized molecular biology and genetics research. These innovations have made nucleic acid isolation more efficient, reliable, and scalable. For instance, technological advancements have led to the development of high-quality spin columns and membranes. These materials are designed to efficiently capture nucleic acids while removing impurities, ensuring pure and intact DNA/RNA samples.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Extraction and isolation of DNA and RNA samples is a pivotal process in molecular biology and genetics, involving the separation and purification of DNA and RNA molecules from biological specimens, such as cells, tissues, blood, and other biological materials. This process is fundamental for a wide range of applications in research, diagnostics, forensics, and biotechnology.

The choice of extraction and isolation methods may vary depending on the specific requirements of the experiment or application. Various commercial kits, instruments, and protocols are available to facilitate this process, each designed to optimize the yield, purity, and integrity of the extracted nucleic acids. The purified DNA and RNA samples obtained through this process serve as the foundation for numerous molecular biology studies, including genetic testing, gene expression analysis, genotyping, sequencing, and various applications in medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology.

Some of the prominent companies in this market include:

Abnova Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

Merck KGaA

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Omega Bio-tek, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zymo Research

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

