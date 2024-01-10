CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation Awards Four Research Grants to Institutions Leading Research to Improve the Quality of Life for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Individuals

Click here for ASL



TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation, a non-profit organization and strategic global leader in the advancement of research and innovation that improves the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals, is excited to announce that it has awarded four additional research grants to institutions leading research that will break down barriers to participation for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals and their families. Since its launch in January 2022, CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovations has proudly awarded a total of $782,425 in research grants.

Each of the winning research projects has the potential to unlock new insights and breakthroughs in the field of hearing health and Deaf studies.

According to the World Health Organization Report on Hearing 2021, more than 1.5 billion people worldwide are affected by hearing loss and approximately 430 million require rehabilitation for disability hearing loss.

By supporting cutting-edge research, CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation, aims to contribute not only to the global scientific community but, most importantly, to deliver on our mission of improving the lives of Deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

“Congratulations to our 2023 research grant recipients! We are honoured to offer research grants and build partnerships that bring together the resources, expertise, commitment, and passion to create impactful change and advance lives together,” says Julia N. Dumanian, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Hearing Services. “The investment we make in pioneering groundbreaking research is critical to improving the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals across the globe.”

As the research and innovation arm of Canadian Hearing Services, and the only and largest private non-profit research foundation in North America to offer research grants that support both hearing health and Deaf studies, we are proud to award the following principal investigators and their host institutions with CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation Research Grants:

Karen A. Gordon, PhD, The Hospital for Sick Children (Grant Award: $99,194)

“Look over here!”: Using visual cues to support spatial hearing in children with hearing loss, submitted by Karen A. Gordon, PhD, will investigate the correlation between head and eye movements and sound localization abilities in children with cochlear implants as despite having cochlear implants, sound localization is a challenge! This study also explores the potential impact of abnormal balance systems for these children. Results from this research will define a novel way to improve hearing for children using cochlear implants. Learn more.

Christi Batamula, PhD, Gallaudet University (Grant Award: $88,315)

Family Language Planning for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children and their Families, submitted by Christi Batamula, PhD, will examine how bilingual and multilingual families with young Deaf and hard of hearing children (aged 0 - 8 years old) navigate implementing multiple languages, including sign language, the majority language, and/or home languages in their daily lives. The study has the potential to fill a gap in early intervention services and will provide families and professionals with resources and information on how to navigate bilingualism with their Deaf and hard of hearing children and will increase language and communication opportunities for their Deaf and hard of hearing children to minimize the risks of language deprivation and delays. Learn more.

Michelle Carr, PhD, Université de Montréal (Grant Award: $98,500)

Objective and subjective characteristics of sleep and mental health in Deaf and hard of hearing individuals, submitted by Michelle Carr, PhD, will validate the relationship between objective sleep and mental health in the Deaf and hard of hearing populations and identify areas of need to inform future clinical work. This project also has the potential to clarify whether certain Deaf and hard of hearing groups are at greater risk for sleep disturbance and anticipate that study findings will inform intervention approaches to mitigate sleep and mental health disparities in Deaf and hard of hearing populations. Learn more.

Navid Shahnaz, PhD, University of British Columbia (Grant Award: $99,924)

Assessment of the long-term auditory and vestibular function in hospitalized and non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, submitted by Navid Shahnaz, PhD, will investigate COVID-19’s long-term effects on hearing and balance systems. This project will help estimate the true impact of the virus on hearing and balance, leading to the recommendation of early intervention and management of hearing and balance impairments in individuals with a history of COVID-19, and preventing further complications associated with delayed treatment. Learn more.

The winning projects were rigorously evaluated by our Grant Review Panel, comprised of 48 established national and global researchers from different areas of the globe including Canada, the United States, the UK, and Australia.

“Funding from the CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation Grant will greatly support our efforts in Archie’s Cochlear Implant Laboratory at SickKids to help children with hearing loss gain awareness and understanding of the auditory world around them,” explains Karen A. Gordon, PhD, Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, and a Graduate Faculty Member in the Institute of Medical Science at the University of Toronto.

ABOUT CHS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS FOR RESEARCH & INNOVATION RESEARCH GRANTS

In January 2023, CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation launched its call for proposals for the two-year funding period (2023-25). We received an overwhelming response from the scientific community, all of which aligned and supported our Research Areas of Focus, which are as follows:

HEARING HEALTH: Prevention, identification, assessment, treatment and (re)habilitation of auditory and balance difficulties.

HEARING SCIENCE: Research activities in the fields of acoustics, neuroscience, and psychology concerning perception of sound.

DEAF STUDIES: Research activities in the fields of sociology, language, and inclusivity of Deaf individuals.

QUALITY OF LIFE: Research related to the impacts of being Deaf or hard of hearing as it relates to an individual’s ability to participate and enjoy life activities.

We are very grateful to our Research & Innovation Advisory Council and Grant Review Panel members for voluntarily contributing their time and expertise.

