Porsche Dealership, Grupo Q, Boosts EV Charging Presence in El Salvador with Blink Charging Collaboration 

Miami Beach, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is thrilled to announce a collaboration that’s sure to electrify El Salvador. Teaming up with Grupo Q, Porsche’s official dealer throughout El Salvador, the Company will be launching five advanced EV charging stations in select premium retail and restaurant locations in the Santa Tecla, Costa del Sol, Santa Ana, San Miguel, and Playa La Libertad regions.



The launch of Blink’s chargers is part of Porsche’s Destination Charging Program – Porsche’s global initiative to expand and ensure EV charging infrastructure worldwide. These chargers are strategically placed at high-demand locations like hotels, restaurants, golf clubs, retail shops, and marinas. In El Salvador, the select Blink chargers will be publicly accessible to all EV drivers in the region, creating a jolt of excitement for drivers as they explore these vibrant Salvadoran landscapes.

“In Latin America, we are strategically preparing for and embracing an electrified future, with significant efforts throughout the region to build and provide the most advanced EV charging technologies. El Salvador is a critical part of that effort,” said Patricia Baires, LATAM Business Development Manager for Blink Charging. “As El Salvador moves toward electrification, we are honored and excited to have been chosen and trusted by Grupo Q to provide reliable and accessible charging options for EV drivers as demand continues to increase.”

“We at Porsche have spent decades working on making dreams into reality, bringing the driving experience of the future to today. We are confident that convenient charging solutions are a key factor in making e-mobility a great experience for the customer. The installation of the Blink chargers reflects our commitment to innovation and the well-being of our customers,” expressed Roberto Renderos, Director for Porsche El Salvador.

Grupo Q is a key player and leader in the automotive industry in Central America, specializing in the distribution of luxury international brands throughout the region. Grupo Q’s collaboration with Blink allows it to complement Porsche’s rich tradition of automotive excellence with Blink’s advanced technology to provide Salvadorian EV drivers with an exciting, electrifying driving experience.

Blink will deploy its fast Level 2 (L2) AC charging stations, IQ 200 chargers, capable of delivering up to 80 amps of output, providing approximately 65 miles of charge in just one hour. The IQ 200 chargers feature the SAE J1772 charge connector and support a variety of convenient payment options and major credit cards, making them an ideal choice for retail and restaurant locations. Through Blink’s secure and user-friendly mobile app, Porsche and other EV drivers can easily locate the nearest charging stations, check their availability, and initiate a charging session seamlessly.

The implementation of El Salvador's Promotions and Incentives Law is setting the stage for a future dominated by electric and hybrid transportation. Blink has been prominent player since 2022, leaving its mark through a strategic alliance with AES by launching several EV charging stations last year.

Blink is committed to working with dealerships throughout LATAM, paving the way for the EV future.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 85,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to charge at any of Blink’s charging locations quickly. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA, and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 446