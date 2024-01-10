Associa Cares Partners With Associa Tennessee To Assist Tornado Victims

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has donated funds to help two Tennessee-based relief organizations assist those affected by a series of tornadoes that recently swept through the state. To identify the organizations and ensure that the funds reach those families and individuals in the most need, Associa Cares partnered with Associa Tennessee. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

On the afternoon and evening of December 9, a series of severe storms developed across Middle Tennessee. They spawned a total of seven tornadoes, causing multiple deaths, injuries, and extensive damage throughout the Clarksville and Nashville metro areas. The strongest of these tornadoes touched down near Clarksville and was on the ground for more than an hour, resulting in four deaths and 62 injuries, with many buildings destroyed or damaged. A second tornado touched down in north Nashville and made its way through Madison, Hendersonville, and Gallatin. It caused three deaths and 22 injuries, in addition to widespread damage.

“We are proud to work with our affiliate charity Associa Cares to support those communities and residents impacted by this disaster,” said Associa Tennessee Branch President Mary Herrick, CMCA®. “Through this support, we are letting our family, friends, and neighbors know that our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with them during this challenging period.”

Individuals who have experienced damage to their home or total destruction as a result of the tornadoes can also apply for assistance from Associa Cares, within 6 months of December 9, 2023. To apply for relief, please visit www.Associacares.org.

To support relief efforts like this, monetary donations can be made to Associa Cares by visiting the organization’s website and clicking on the “Donate” button.

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

