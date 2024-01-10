Global $16.2B Research Antibodies & Reagents Market by Product, Technology, Application, End User & Region - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies & Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blot, Flow Cytometry, ELISA), Application (Proteomics, Genomics), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) & Region - Global forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global research antibodies and reagents market is projected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2028 from USD 11.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The growth of this market can be attributed life science companies that are helping university researchers by providing technical and financial assistance to commercialize university research projects.

Also, Antibodies play a significant role in biomarker identification and validation as they are used to detect various antigens, enzymes, DNA, and mRNAs using technologies such as ELISA, electrophoresis, and fluorescence assays that are based on conventional immunoassays. Moreover, developing various separation techniques, advanced protein identification, and structure determination technologies has enabled thousands of proteins to be identified from complex mixtures. This has created significant demand for research antibodies for biomarker identification and validation applications.

Premium Insights

Rising Funding Investments in Life Sciences Research to Drive Market Growth During the Forecast Period Proteomics Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2022 China to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period Asia-Pacific Segment to Dominate the Market During Forecast Period Emerging Markets to Register Higher a Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Funding for Life Sciences Research Increasing Industry-Academia Collaborations Growing Applications of Biomarker Identification & Validation

Restraints Quality Concerns and Inadequacy of Reproducible Results Ethical Concerns for Animal Welfare in Antibody Production

Opportunities High-Growth Potential of Emerging Economies Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics Growth in Stem Cell and Neurobiology Research Outsourcing Services to CROs

Challenges Complexities Associated with Antibody Development Increasing Pricing Pressure

Industry Trends Growing R&D on Therapeutic Antibodies Optimal Usage of Recombinant Antibodies



On the basis of source, the mice segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on the source, the research antibodies market has been categorized into rabbits, mice, and others. Mice accounted for the largest share of the global research antibodies market, by source, in 2022. Mice have traditionally been the host of choice to produce monoclonal antibodies and as a second host against primary rabbit antibodies. These animals offer the advantage of easy production compared to animal use and economic considerations. Such cost-effectiveness of mice as a primary source of antibodies makes this segment the higher share holder.

On the basis of technology, the flow cytometry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. During the forecast period the flow cytometry segment is expected to witness the highest growth. One of the major advantages of flow cytometry technique is its ability to perform simultaneous multi-parameter analysis on single cells within a heterogeneous mixture. It offers a high throughput and the automated quantification of cell features. These factors, along with technological innovations in flow cytometry and its growing applications in cancer research, are driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of application, the proteomics holds the highest market share during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. In 2022, Proteomics held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents market. The increasing importance of proteomic studies in various fields (such as cancer biology, developmental and stem cell biology, and medicine) and the need for the remedial treatment of life-threatening diseases (such as respiratory infections, neurological conditions, and tuberculosis) have led many government agencies to promote proteomics research actively, thus promoting market growth.

On the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology holds the second highest market share during the forecast period

The research antibodies and reagents market is divided into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories and Contract Research Organizations. In 2022 the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the second largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents end-user market as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies require antibodies for prognostic, predictive, or diagnostic identification and the quantification of biomarkers in drug discovery and development.

By Region, The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

During the forecast period (2023 to 2028), the Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Owning to high growth potential, many manufacturers are extending their global manufacturing bases to the APAC. With their low-cost manufacturing advantage, manufacturers consider China and India the most profitable manufacturing and R&D locations. This is contributing to high growth rate in the Asia Pacific region.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the research antibodies and reagent market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, distribution channel, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various research antibodies and reagents products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Key Industry Players

Some prominent players in the global research antibodies and reagents market are:

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 385 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

