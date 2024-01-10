Analysis of the $2.5B Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Industry, 2023-2028: Featuring Recent Developments from Starship Technologies, Co-op, Wakefield Council, Waymo, Uber, Alphabet, Trafford Council, Amazon

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market (2023-2028) by Vehicle Type, Solution, Range, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market is estimated to be USD 1.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.29%. Due to advancements in autonomous technologies, the final mile, renowned for being the most difficult and expensive element of the delivery process, is going through a substantial transition. The delivery of goods from distribution centers to consumers' doorsteps is expected to undergo a revolutionary change due to this transformation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Rapid technical improvements, notably in sensors and machine learning, which increase vehicle capabilities, are the main market drivers for autonomous delivery vehicles. Additionally, the possibility of reducing environmental effects and emissions encourages adoption, and the decline in labor costs increases the economic appeal of autonomous delivery.

Restrictions: Regulatory barriers provide serious problems. Public trust remains a major barrier, creating safety and liability issues.

Opportunities: Industry participants working together to develop and implement autonomous delivery systems more quickly. The growth of services utilizing autonomous vehicles encourages more competition, which spurs innovation. Integration with smart cities also improves the effectiveness of urban transportation systems.

Challenges: The market is plagued by ongoing safety and liability issues, necessitating strong steps to maintain public confidence. Addressing this issue is crucial for greater adoption as high upfront costs continue to deter potential market entrants.

Market Segmentation



The Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market is segmented based on Vehicle Type, Solution, Range, Application, and Geography.



Aerial delivery drones are used in the logistics and transportation, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and retail and food industries, while ground delivery bots are also widely used in these sectors. Diverse delivery requirements across various sectors are catered for by self-driving trucks and vans.



Solution-based segmentation, which encompasses hardware and software, is another important division. A further division of the hardware category includes parts like the airframe, avionics, propulsion system, and payload. Conversely, software options include Fleet management, Live tracking, Fleet management, Route planning and optimization, and Computer vision. Services are also essential elements of the market for autonomous delivery vehicles.



Additionally, the market is divided into Short Range (20km) and Long Range (>20km) segments depending on range, which reflects the different capabilities and applications of autonomous delivery vehicles.



Market segmentation by Application considers the particular use cases for Ground Delivery Vehicles and Aerial Delivery Drones. Logistics, transportation, healthcare, pharmaceutical, retail, and food industries use aerial delivery drones. In contrast, logistics, transportation, retail, and food industries use ground delivery vehicles.



Recent Developments

Starship Technologies had a strategic partnership with Co-op and Wakefield Council to bring the advantages of autonomous grocery delivery to residents in Wakefield. This partnership aims to provide residents with a convenient and efficient way to receive groceries using Starship's autonomous robots. Initially, the service will be available to 13,000 residents across 6,500+ households in Wakefield - May 2023

Waymo and Uber entered a strategic partnership. The agreement entails Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., integrating its driverless vehicles onto Uber's ride-hailing and food delivery platform. This collaboration comes from Waymo's recent expansion of its commercial driverless service in Phoenix and the San Francisco area - May 2023

Starship Technologies, the leading provider of autonomous delivery services, partnered with Trafford Council and Co-op to introduce robot food delivery to the streets of Greater Manchester - March 2023

Amazon officially launched its drone delivery service, Prime Air, in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas. The company has obtained FAA safety certification and has been working with local officials to introduce this innovative delivery method. When a customer orders under 5 pounds, a drone will fly to their backyard, drop off the package, and then return to base - December 2022

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are:

Airbus S.A.S.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Amazon.com, Inc.

DHL International GmbH

DPD

Drone Delivery Canada

FedEx Corporation

Flirtey

Flytrex

JD.com, Inc.

Matternet

Nuro

Savioke

Starship Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Zipline

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the publisher's proprietary tool used to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The report analyses the Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

