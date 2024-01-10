Global Emission Monitoring Systems Industry Report 2023:A $4.78 Billion Market in 2022 - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emission Monitoring Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market has valued at USD 4.78 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.33% through 2028.

Increased awareness of environmental issues, including air and water pollution, climate change, and their impact on public health, is driving industries to adopt proactive measures. Businesses are recognizing the importance of monitoring and mitigating their environmental footprint. This heightened awareness, both among consumers and corporations, is a key driver propelling the adoption of emission monitoring systems as a part of broader sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives.



The Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market is experiencing robust growth driven primarily by the increasing stringency of environmental regulations across the globe. Governments and regulatory bodies are becoming more vigilant in monitoring and controlling emissions to mitigate the adverse effects of industrial activities on the environment and public health. Stringent emission standards are being implemented to limit the release of pollutants into the air, water, and soil. As a result, industries are compelled to adopt advanced emission monitoring systems to ensure compliance with these regulations.



Another key driver propelling the Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market is the rapid advancement of technology, particularly the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in emission monitoring solutions. Traditional monitoring systems are being replaced by smart and connected devices that offer real-time data collection, analysis, and reporting. IoT-enabled sensors and devices provide a higher level of automation and accuracy in emission monitoring, allowing industries to optimize their processes while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.



The integration of IoT in emission monitoring systems enables remote monitoring and control, reducing the need for on-site inspections and manual data collection. This not only enhances the efficiency of monitoring processes but also minimizes operational costs for businesses. Additionally, the availability of cloud-based platforms for data storage and analysis further streamlines the management of emission data, making it accessible from anywhere in the world.



The continuous development of sensor technologies, data analytics, and communication protocols has resulted in the creation of more sophisticated and reliable emission monitoring solutions. These advancements not only benefit large industrial facilities but also make emission monitoring more accessible to smaller enterprises, contributing to the widespread adoption of such systems across various industries.



Growing Corporate Emphasis on Sustainability and Social Responsibility



The Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market is experiencing a significant boost from the growing emphasis on sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) among businesses. Companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of minimizing their environmental footprint and are actively investing in technologies that enable them to monitor and reduce their emissions effectively.



Sustainability initiatives have become a crucial aspect of corporate strategies, driven by both consumer demand for eco-friendly products and services and the recognition of long-term business risks associated with environmental degradation. Emission monitoring systems play a pivotal role in helping companies measure, manage, and report their greenhouse gas emissions, supporting their commitment to sustainability goals and regulatory compliance.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning:

AI and ML technologies are being integrated into emission monitoring systems.

They analyze vast datasets in real-time, detect patterns, and enhance predictive capabilities.

AI can predict equipment malfunctions and exceedances of emission limits.

These technologies facilitate continuous improvement and data analytics.

Adoption of Remote and Wireless Monitoring Solutions:

Remote and wireless monitoring solutions are increasingly adopted.

They collect real-time data without physical presence at monitoring sites.

Wireless sensors and IoT enable data transmission and centralized control.

Improves operational efficiency, reduces costs, and provides scalability.

Segmental Insights:

Type Insights (Predictive Emission Monitoring System - PEMS):

PEMS is experiencing significant growth due to regulatory compliance needs.

It offers real-time predictive capabilities for efficient compliance.

Cost efficiency, proactive monitoring, and optimization drive adoption.

PEMS plays a pivotal role in environmental compliance and sustainability.

Component Insights (Hardware):

Hardware, including sensors and data acquisition systems, is vital for emission monitoring.

Advanced sensors provide real-time data on emissions.

Source sampling equipment collects samples for laboratory analysis.

Data acquisition systems ensure data accuracy and reliability.

Regional Insights (Asia Pacific):

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Economic growth leads to increased emissions and demand for monitoring systems.

Growing awareness of environmental issues and eco-friendly practices.

Governments promote adoption through incentives and initiatives.

Collaboration and partnerships among stakeholders drive innovation and compliance.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market.

ABB Ltd.

Ametek, Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Enviro Technology Services Plc.

Horiba Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Scope:



Emission Monitoring Systems Market, By Type:

Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)

Emission Monitoring Systems Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Emission Monitoring Systems Market, By End User:

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Power Generation

Chemical & Fertilizer

Others

Emission Monitoring Systems Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

