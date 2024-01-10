Automotive Seats - $58.4B Global Market Analysis and Outlook 2023-2028, Dominated by Adient, Faurecia, Lear Corp, Toyota Boshoku Corp, and Magna International

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seats Market by Type & Technology (Powered, Heated, Ventilated, Memory, Massage), Seat Trim OE & Aftermarket (Synthetic & Genuine Leather, Fabric), Frame, Component, Vehicle EV, OHV, ATV, LSV) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive seat market is projected to grow from USD 53.7 billion in 2023 to USD 58.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.2%. Prominent companies include Adient PLC (US), Faurecia (France), Lear Corporation (US), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), and Magna International (Canada) are the leading manufacturers of passenger car seats in the global market.

The factors driving the automotive seats market are - an increase in demand for SUVs & luxury cars, especially in developing countries, the need for foldable & adjustable seating configurations in SUVs which allow for flexible cargo and passenger space, increasing advancements such as massage seats, memory seats, built-in entertainment systems, and others. The rise in sales of EVs has also increased the adoption of lightweight materials in seat structures to raise the vehicle range.

Bucket Seats are the largest seat type market

The demand for performance vehicles, including sports cars and high-performance variants, has grown globally. The increasing use of bucket seats has also increased due to the higher adoption of these seats in performance-oriented vehicles. The rising demand for full-size SUVs and the growing share of passenger cars globally drive the bucket seats market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the share of passenger car production in the top regions is as below:

According to the analysis, with the increase in overall vehicle production, the market share of bucket seats accounts for >55% in value in 2023. These bucket seats provide better support and lateral confinement, essential for performance driving. Furthermore, the sales of SUVs, which was around ~27% of total car sales in the year 2019, increased to ~38% in 2022 because the SUVs are more rugged, spacious, and have higher ground clearance suitable for all terrains. With the increase in full-size SUV sales, the demand for bucket seats has also grown in the last few years.

The purchasers of new and used cars frequently look for methods to customize their vehicles, which is only possible with bucket seats because they offer various options for colors, materials, and finishes that allow purchasers to select the ideal seats based on their requirements. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the bucket seats market, considering it has the largest production and sales contribution to the global car industry.

Genuine leather is the fastest growing trim material in the automotive seats market by 2030

Genuine leather is used in car seat upholstery, particularly in higher end luxury models. The increasing demand for luxury vehicles drives the growth of the genuine leather segment in the automotive seat market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the key country's premium car sales (SUV D and SUV E) grew steadily from 12.5 million units in 2019 to 15.1 million units in 2022. Genuine leather in automotive has a higher resale value than other fabrics. Genuine leather is primarily used in high-end luxury vehicles and is offered in the brands. A few examples of vehicles using genuine leather are Tesla Model 3, Audi A4, Mercedes Benz C class, and Volvo XC90.

Europe is the fastest-growing market in the automotive seat market

According to European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) 2022, SUVs accounted for 49% of total EU passenger car sales in 2022, which has increased by 44% compared to 2019, and passenger car registrations fell by 12% in 2022, compared to 2019. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Owing to the stringent emission targets, a few countries will add taxes on the sales of diesel vehicles from the year 2025, promoting the sales of electric passenger cars and SUVs. For instance, the Norway government offers a grant of up to USD 2,203 for purchasing a hybrid vehicle. Also, France has started offering a tax break for hybrid and semi-hybrid vehicles by introducing a bonus-malus system for cars based on their CO2 emissions.

In July 2021, the European government proposed a regulation that all the new cars and vans sold in the EU will be zero-emission by 2035, which has significantly impacted the automotive industry, as it will accelerate the shift towards EVs. This increase in EV sales will boost the sales of automotive seats, as EVs will require different seats than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. EVs usually have heavy batteries, which require seats to be designed differently to support more weight without compromising features. Some of the major automotive seat industry players are operating from Europe - Adient PLC, with production facilities in Germany, France, Italy, & the United Kingdom, and Faurecia, with facilities in Germany, France, Spain, & the Czech Republic.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Premium Passenger Cars Growing Preference for SUVs

Restraints High Cost of Advanced Modular Seats Compared with Conventional Seats

Opportunities Rising Emphasis on Autonomous Cars and Ridesharing Services Growing Demand for Lightweight Seating Materials in Electric Vehicles

Challenges High Investment in Lightweight Materials for Automotive Seats



Technology Trends

Adient AI18 Seating Solution for Ridesharing

Gentherm Climate Control Seat

Ford Reconfigurable Seat

Lear Configure+

Lear Proactive Posture

Adient Comfortthin Seat

Adient Pre-Adjust Seat

Lear Intu Intelligent Seating System

Mercedes-Benz MBUX Interior Assistant

Ford Kinetic Seat

