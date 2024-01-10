Global LED Lighting Industry Trends and Growth Forecast 2024-2030: Wi-Fi and Sensors Drive LED Adoption Worldwide

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Lighting Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LED lighting market is projected to reach US$ 128.15 billion by 2030, according to the report. LED lighting has gained substantial popularity recently due to its energy efficiency, durability, and versatility. It finds extensive applications across residential and commercial settings, outdoor spaces, automotive lighting, and decorative installations. LEDs come in various shapes and sizes, from traditional bulb designs to tube lights, spotlights, and floodlights. This lighting technology is anticipated to lead the global energy efficiency and rapid development market.







LED Lighting Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period (2023-2030)



Rising construction activities in developing and developed nations and government regulations promoting energy-efficient lighting are primary led lighting market growth. LEDs are known for their long lifespan, absence of flicker, and intense illumination while consuming less energy. Manufacturers also incorporate features like Wi-Fi, occupancy sensors, and day-lighting to attract customers and boost product sales, further fueling market growth.



The increasing adoption of LED bulbs and luminaires aligns to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. A global shift from inefficient incandescent and fluorescent lighting, which posed environmental and health risks, is evident. Climate scientists and governments support LED bulbs to combat escalating electricity consumption, where lighting accounts for 20% and contributes 6% of the world's carbon emissions. Without LEDs, global energy consumption for illumination could surge by 60% by 2030. Currently, more than half of the lights sold worldwide are LEDs, putting the lighting industry on track to meet its net-zero targets by 2030.



Short-to-medium-term market prospects encounter hurdles amid the U.S.-China trade conflict and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Major lighting producers in the U.S. and China are central to global import-export dynamics. Tariffs on around USD 370 Billion Chinese exports to the U.S. have substantially curtailed imports, impacting LED lighting products. The prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict will also affect global trade, presenting extra challenges to the LED lighting market's revenue growth. The LED lighting market was worth US$ 65.28 Billion in 2023.



Luminaires segment is anticipated to hold a more significant portion of the worldwide LED lighting market



The LED Lighting Market is segmented by Product Type into Lamps and Luminaires. The luminaires segment is positioned to dominate the global LED lighting market, securing the largest share. This segment encompasses various lighting fixtures and solutions, including lamps, institutions, and integrated lighting systems incorporating LED technology. With the growing adoption of energy-efficient and long-lasting LED lighting solutions across residential, commercial, industrial, and outdoor applications, the luminaires segment is expected to thrive. Its versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness make it the preferred choice for modern lighting needs, reinforcing its pivotal role in shaping the future of the global LED lighting industry.



Indoor segment will secure the highest global LED lighting market revenue share



By Application, the LED Lighting Market is divided into Indoor and Outdoor. The indoor segment is forecasted to capture the most substantial global LED lighting market revenue share. This segment encompasses various indoor lighting applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings. LED lighting's efficiency, versatility, and longevity make it an ideal choice for indoor illumination. As businesses and consumers increasingly transition to energy-efficient and environment friendly lighting solutions, the indoor segment is well-positioned to meet these demands and lead the market in revenue generation. Its prominence highlights the integral role of LED lighting in modern indoor environments across various sectors.



Commercial sector achieved the largest market share in the LED lighting industry



By End User, LED Lighting Market is split into Commercial, Residential, Industrial and Others. The commercial sector has secured the leading market share within the LED lighting industry. This dominance reflects the widespread adoption of LED lighting solutions in commercial applications such as office spaces, retail establishments, hospitality venues, and industrial facilities. The energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and versatility of LED lighting have made it the preferred choice for businesses aiming to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. As the demand for efficient and sustainable lighting continues to grow in the commercial sector, LED lighting remains at the forefront, serving as a pivotal component in modernizing and enhancing commercial lighting environments worldwide.



E-commerce has witnessed a surge in sales within the LED lighting industry



The LED Lighting Market is classified into Retail/Warehouse, E-Commerce and Direct Sales by Sales Channel. E-commerce has experienced a notable surge in sales within the LED lighting industry. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the convenience and accessibility of online shopping platforms, a wide range of online LED lighting products, and the increasing trend towards energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions. Consumers and businesses are turning to e-commerce channels to source LED lighting products due to their ease of purchase, competitive pricing, and ability to compare different options quickly. As the online marketplace continues to thrive, it plays a pivotal role in shaping the distribution and accessibility of LED lighting solutions, driving industry growth.



China and India regional market growth is expected to grow as Numerous Manufacturers are Launching New Products



By Region, LED Lighting Market is broken into Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands and Turkey), North America (United States, Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and New Zealand), South America (Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE) and Rest of World. The regional market is on the verge of substantial growth, primarily propelled by the robust construction sectors in China and India. These two nations are witnessing unprecedented growth in construction activities, driving the demand for various construction materials and technologies, including LED lighting. Moreover, the market is further energized by a considerable influx of manufacturers actively launching new and innovative LED lighting products within these countries. With flourishing construction and a surge in product innovation, this convergence of factors positions the regional market for significant expansion, offering many opportunities and potential for development in the LED lighting industry.

