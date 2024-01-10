Axalta Wins Two 2024 BIG Innovation Awards

Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel enables efficient electric motors, powertrains and energy storage devices, advances electrification, and reduces CO 2 emissions



Sustainable Raptor® Flameproof Coating extends the useful life of automotive parts especially at extremely high temperatures

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced that both its Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel and its Raptor® Flameproof Coating have each won the 2024 BIG Innovation Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.

“Axalta is proud to once again be recognized for innovations that demonstrate our commitment to our customers by creating smarter solutions for better living and a sustainable future,” said Dr. Robert Roop, Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer. “Electrification is driving unprecedented levels of research and development to improve the efficiency of electrical systems and supporting infrastructure. Our Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel Technology helps address this growing trend. Further, our range of Raptor® Flameproof Coatings provide substantial sustainability benefits by protecting against substrate degradation at temperatures over 1800 °F.”

2024 Award Winners

Axalta’s Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel : Advancing Electrification

Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel is an environmentally friendly insulating technology for magnet wires in motors, transformers and generators, such as those in Electric Vehicles and Wind Turbines. This high-performance product is easy to process and enables efficient electrical motors to help advance electrification. Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel is sustainable and critical to reducing CO 2 emissions.

Axalta’s Raptor® Flameproof Coating : Sustainable Innovation

Axalta’s Raptor® Flameproof Coating provides breakthrough improvement in extending asset life, when compared to incumbent products available in the market. This novel technology helps protect and extend the life of automotive parts as well as structural steel substrates. The heat resistant properties provide sustainability benefits, including waste reduction.

Nominations for the BIG Innovation Awards were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.



The full list of winners and more information about the BIG Innovation awards can be found here .

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on X.

